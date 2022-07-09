Future State Gotham #15 Preview: Jason Todd Gets What He Deserves

Talia stabs Jason Todd when he refuses to listen to reason in this preview of Future State Gotham #15. As one does. Check out the preview below.

FUTURE STATE GOTHAM #15

DC Comics

0522DC117

0522DC118 – Future State Gotham #15 Mike Bowden Cover – $4.99

(W) Dennis Culver (A) Geoffo (CA) Simone Di Meo

Batmen at War part three! There's a new Batman in Gotham City and his name is…Dick Grayson? The only problem is, Jace Fox and Bruce Wayne still claim the name and neither is willing to give it up! Now it's all-out war, with Jason Todd and Hunter Panic caught in the middle. Plus: Damian Wayne is back and that's bad news for everyone!

In Shops: 7/12/2022

SRP: $3.99

