Future State Gotham #17 Preview: Battle of the Batmen

Everybody wants to call themselves Batman in this preview of Future State Gotham #17. DC editorial's response: the more the merrier! Check out the preview below.

FUTURE STATE GOTHAM #17

DC Comics

0722DC165

0722DC166 – Future State Gotham #17 Chokoo Cover – $4.99

(W) Dennis Culver (A) Geoffo (CA) Simone Di Meo

It's Bruce Wayne versus Jace Fox versus Dick Grayson vs. Damian Wayne versus Hush for the right to call themselves Batman! While Jason Todd and Hunter Panic face off against Oracle and Talia! And whoever wins must face the return of a sinister evil that wants to destroy all of Gotham City! Don't expect everyone to survive this!

In Shops: 9/13/2022

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.