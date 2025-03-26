Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: amazing spider-man, mary jane, ultimate spider-man

Futures Of Amazing & Ultimate Spider-Man, Mary Jane & Shay (spoilers)

The Futures of both Amazing and Ultimate Spider-Man, with Mary Jane Watson and Shay Marken in the picture (Spoilers)

Article Summary Ultimate Peter reunites with Mary Jane for a sticky summer getaway in Spider-Man #15.

Amazing Spider-Man #70 features Peter reconciling with Shay Marken, teasing future romance.

616 Mary Jane stays with Paul, leaving Peter's love life in suspense.

New challenges await both Spideys, hinting at more drama and action to come.

Ultimate Spider-Man #15 by Jonathan Hickman and David Messina, published today by Marvel Comics as part of Monster Week, sees Ultimate Peter Parker go away with Ultimate Mary Jane Watson for the summer, and go upstate. Sorry, sorry, I have been watching Hamilton again in the background. It gets a bit… sticky.

While Peter Parker is getting back together with Shay Marken, in Amazing Spider-Man #70 by Joe Kelly, CAFU and Ed McGuinness which has also been a bit sticky for other reasons.

616 Mary Jane Watson is still with Paul, and no that doesn't seem to be changing any time soon. Sorry folks…

And it all gets a bit touchy-feely for both Peter Parkers, and both Mary Jane and Shay Marken are concerned about their respective Peter's health… in one way or another.

…. and both set up what is to come for the relative Peter Parkers a tad. Shay Marken will, it seems, be continuing as Peter Parker's girlfriend going into the new Amazing Spider-Man #1. And Ultimate Mary Jane will be with her Peter Parker, you know, unless…

… something happens to one of her kids, of course. With great power… Amazing Spider-Man #70 by Joe Kelly, CAFU and Ed McGuinness and Ultimate Spider-Man #15 by Jonathan Hickman and David Messina are both published today.

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #15

MARVEL COMICS

JAN250831

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) David Messina (CA) Marco Checchetto

THE ULTIMATE SANDMAN ATTACKS! As the dust settles from the events of recent issues, Peter, MJ and the kids take a family vacation – but nowhere is safe for Ultimate Spider-Man! RATED T+In Shops: Mar 26, 2025 SRP: $4.99 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #70

MARVEL COMICS

JAN250845

(W) Joe Kelly (A) CAFU (A/CA) Ed McGuinness

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONCLUDES! ENTER THE SPIDER-NAUT! But who is this unstoppable webbed-wonder?! RATED T In Shops: Mar 26, 2025 SRP: $5.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!