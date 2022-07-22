Gambit #1 Preview: Better Than Being Dead

Things aren't going great for Gambit in the modern X-Books, but they're about to get a lot better in this preview Gambit #1, because Claremont is back, baby! Check out the preview below.

Gambit #1

by Chris Claremont & Sid Kotian, cover by Whilce Portacio

All-NEW ADVENTURES OF THE LEGENDARY THIEF BY CO-CREATOR CHRIS CLAREMONT! You think you know all there is to know about Remy LeBeau, the Ragin' Cajun, the mutant known as GAMBIT – but legendary X-scribe Chris Claremont has an ace up his sleeve with this new series! Before he joined the X-MEN, Gambit encountered a mysterious girl named 'RO – the mutant STORM regressed to her child self by the nefarious NANNY – and the two went up against the forces of the SHADOW KING! Now, revealed for the first time, Gambit finds his path to becoming the heroic X-Man millions of fans call their favorite! Joined by rising star artist Sid Kotian, Chris weaves a story of action, intrigue and revenge that made Gambit the mutant he is and forged his relationship with Storm. You'll get a charge out of this one, mon ami!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

On sale Jul 27, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620175400111

| Rated T+

$3.99

