Garth Ennis To Write James Bond 007 Like Ian Fleming Original Novels

Garth Ennis, co-creator of Preacher, Hitman and The Boys, is to be the new writer of James Bond 007 from next year, with Rapha Lobosco.

It has just been announced that Garth Ennis, co-creator of Preacher, Hitman and The Boys, famed writer on Punisher, Hellblazer and Judge Dredd, is to be the new writer of James Bond next year. James Bond #1 will be published by Dynamite Entertainment in January 2024, drawn by Rapha Lobosco. Ten years ago, when I helped set up the James Bond comic book deal at Dynamite Entertainment between Nick Barrucci and Mike Lake, Garth Ennis was mentioned as a writer they would love to see on Bond. Since then they have seen creators including Andy Diggle, Jody Houser, Rodney Barnes, Benjamin Percy, Kieron Gillen, Gail Simone, Warren Ellis, Van Jensen, Via Ayala, Danny Lore, James Robinson, Jeff Parker and more, but finally Garth Ennis has also said yes. Robert Crumb must be next…

The year 2023 has marked the incredible 70th anniversary of Ian Fleming's historic character. 2024 will kick off Dynamite's 10th year publishing comics starring James Bond. With over 20 graphic novels worth of stories on the shelves, Dynamite targeted the perfect creative partner to celebrate these milestones in classy, brutal and typical Bond style. No name fit more than one of the most celebrated and influential writers from the British Isles and a longtime Dynamite partner — Garth Ennis (The Boys, Preacher). "When I took a look at the Bond of the Fleming novels, as opposed to the larger-than-life figure from the movies, I saw a great deal more potential — a much darker character in a more interesting world," said writer Garth Ennis. This new story titled "Your Cold, Cold Heart" finds Bond dealing with a truly disturbing silent killer. A relic of the Cold War, the deadly compound Stalvoda — roughly meaning "steel water" in Russian — is thought to have achieved the impossible – the holy grail of arms manufacturers: is it possible to kill an enemy without inflicting any visible damage and leaving no trace whatsoever? Right as the weapon is perfected, though, it escapes the lab. MI6 naturally assigns their top operative to the hunt. In addition to appearances from fan-favorites such as M, Q, Moneypenny, and Felix Leiter, Ennis is also introducing readers to new character Archie Tryon. Now an eccentric, old veteran who enjoys strolls into the sea, the man brought the earlier formula out of the Soviet Union in the first place. Bond will go to him and get more than he bargained for, perhaps seeing a glimpse of his own future, and the first clues to unravelling a conspiracy that traces back deep into the heart of MI6. Ennis is joined for the series by artist Rapha Lobosco, who has previously taken on 007 with Benjamin Percy's Black Box and an issue of Aleš Kot's The Body. With other credits including Dynamite's two crossovers with Tim Seeley's Hack/Slash, Lobosco is the perfect match here with a great sense of character and storytelling.

James Bond #1 will be published in January 2024.

