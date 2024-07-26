Garth Ennis' Rogue Trooper in Rebellion/2000AD October 2024 Solicits

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Rebellion / 2000AD | Tagged: 2000ad, garth ennis, judge dredd, October 2024, rogue trooper

Article Summary Dive into Rebellion/2000AD's October 2024 line-up with classic characters by top-tier creators.

Garth Ennis returns with Rogue Trooper and Johnny Alpha for thrilling new stories.

New arcs in Judge Dredd Megazine #473 offer fresh adventures and ideal jumping-on points.

Celebrate Halloween with Monster Fun #24 Spooktacular featuring beloved spooky characters.

No big launches in Rebellion/2000AD's October 2024 solicits and solicitations, but more classic characters from Dan Abnett, Garth Ennis, Kek-W, Rob Williams, Patrick Goddard, John Burns, David Roach, Jake Lynch, Jake Wyatt, I.N.J. Culbard, Henry Flint, Mark Harrison, Ales Kot, T.C. Eglington, Ken Niemand, Kevin West, Dan Cornwell, Phil Winslade, P. J. Holden, Boo Cook, Anna Readman in the 2000AD and Judge Dredd anthologies still showing the likes of Hello Darkness, Heavy Metal and EC Comics how it's done. Though coming to the US in November…

2000 AD PROGS 2402 – 2406 (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

AUG242084

(W) Dan Abnett, Garth Ennis, Kek-W, Rob Williams (A) Patrick Goddard, John Burns, David Roach, Jake Lynch, Jake Wyatt, I.N.J. Culbard, Henry Flint (A / CA) Mark Harrison

Incredible SF action from the Eisner-nominated UK anthology! Rogue Trooper realises a face from his past has returned in "When a G.I. Dies" by Garth Ennis & Patrick Goddard; Lilli becomes embroiled in the horrors beneath New York in "Nightmare New York" by Kek-W, John Burns & David Roach; Judge Dredd passes sentence on Major Domo in "Silence| by Rob Williams, Arthur Wyatt & Jake Lynch; Cyd is caught up with marauders in "The Out" Book 4 by Dan Abnett & Mark Harrison; and Brink: Consumed by Abnett & INJ Culbard reaches its climax as the identity of the Red Reservoir Killer is revealed! Prog 2406 is the fourth bumper prog of the year, with extra stories including a very special confrontation between Johnny Alpha and Sam Slade by Garth Ennis & Henry Flint!

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

BATTLE ACTION #3 (OF 10)

REBELLION / 2000AD

AUG242085

(W) Garth Ennis, Steve White (A) Keith Burns, John McCrea (CA) Steve White

In Johnny Red: A Couple of Heroes part 3, Johnny Red must pilot the Flying Gun over the Arctic Ocean on a mission to stop the development of a strain of cholera as a weapon of mass murder. But with the conclusion of the war seemingly inevitable, Johnny cannot help but think about his missing partner, Nina Petrova, and what he needs to do to be reunited with her. Garth Ennis and Keith Burns ramp up the stakes in this final Johnny Red story. And in the bonus feature, the star of Action-Hook Jaw, the great white shark0-is back! Brought to you by Steve White and John McCrea, Hook Jaw must face off against a Killer Whale, as a nature documentary team and a group of shark conservationists get between them. Who will make it out alive?

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

JUDGE DREDD MEGAZINE #473 (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

AUG242086

(W) Dan Abnett, Ales Kot, T.C. Eglington, Ken Niemand (A) Kevin West, Dan Cornwell, Phil Winslade, P. J. Holden, Boo Cook, Anna Readman (CA) Cliff Robinson, Dylan Teague

More action and adventure in the future-shocked world of Judge Dredd! A brand-new line-up of stories all start this issue, making an ideal jumping-on point-Dredd encounters some familiar faces in "Lawmen of the Future" by Ken Niemand & Dan Cornwell; Lawless returns, courtesy of Dan Abnett & Phil Winslade; Devlin Waugh is back in "Two Months Off" by Ales Kot & PJ Holden; there's body horror in the Cursed Earth in Death Cap: Frontier Justice by T.C. Eglington & Boo Cook; and 1970s New York is the setting for a new case for cops Fargo & McBane by Niemand & Anna Readman. Plus features, interviews and lots more!

In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

MONSTER FUN #24 HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR 2024

REBELLION / 2000AD

AUG242087

(W) Alec Worley, Stacey Whittle, Ned Hartley, Rodger Landridge, Derek Fridolfs, Pete Wells, Dave Bulmer (A) Brett Parson, Henry Flint, Abigail Bulmer, Max Baxter, Rebecca Morse, Stephen Webster, Wayne Thompson, Dan Boultwood (CA) Chris Garbutt

Welcome to the Monster Fun Halloween Spooktacular 2024! It's our favourite holiday, and we are celebrating with a bumper 48 page issue! Gums, Kid Kong, Sally Astro, Sir Render, Hell's Angel Witch Vs Warlock and Captain Zom all get into the party spirit. Peaches Creatures returns in a brief prologue before the next series, while a new, ongoing strip, Crabbe's Crusaders makes a stunning debut! This issue also sees the unveiling of our 2024 art competition winner-could it be you?

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

FIENDS OF THE EASTERN FRONT TP VOL 02

REBELLION / 2000AD

AUG242089

AUG242088 – FIENDS OF THE EASTERN FRONT HC VOL 02 PX ED

(W) Ian Edington (A / CA) Tiernen Trevallion

In 1970, Lieutenant Tim Wilson is haunted by the memories of war – not just the bloodshed of the battlefield, but the horrors witnessed at the hand of Captain Constanta, who rescued him after a gruesome encounter with the King-Bats of Maximilian Von Klorr – the Black Max himself! Years later, Lt. Wilson sets out on a journey to hunt down Constanta in his native Romania, and uncovers his origins among beasts and creatures of magic. Collecting the work of Ian Edginton and Tiernen Trevallion, the second omnibus of Fiends of the Eastern Front follows Constanta's bloody trail across history, and brings monstrous terror from the skies of wartime France to the streets of 1960s London.

In Shops: Oct 09, 2024

