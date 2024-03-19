Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: gatchaman, june 2025, mad cave, Solicits

Gatchaman, Mammoth & Galaxy Of Madness in Mad Cave June 2024 Solicits

Mad Cave Comics launch their Battle Of The Planets/Gatchaman license in their June 2024 solicitations, with not just one but two books.

Mad Cave Comics launch their Battle Of The Planets/Gatchaman license in their June 2024 solicits and solicitations, with not just one but two books, Gatchaman #1 and Gatchaman – Ken: Deathmatch. As well as a Defenders Of The Earth trade paperback, launches for Galaxy Of Madness #1 and The Mammoth #1 , with continuing series Dick Tracy #2, Nottingham #13, Sanction #2, Charred Remains #6, Morning Star #3, When The Blood Has Dried #3 and the Of Her Own Design graphic novel.

DEFENDERS OF THE EARTH — TRADE PAPERBACK

AUTHORS: STAN LEE, BOB HARRAS, & MICHAEL HIGGINS

ARTISTS: ALEX SAVIUK & FRED FREDERICKS

COVER ARTIST: SCOTT CHANTLER

RELEASE DATE JUNE 19, 2024

FOC DATE: MAY 19, 2024 PAGES: 96 FULL COLOR $9.99 TEEN

Sci-fi legend Flash Gordon must team up with the Phantom, Mandrake the Magician, and the super-strong Lothar

to defend planet Earth against the dark forces of Ming the Merciless. Luckily, they'll get some help from the next generation of heroes: their children! Collects issues 1-4 of the original 1987 run from Star Comics.

THE LEGENDARY MINISERIES IS COLLECTED FOR THE FIRST TIME!

GATCHAMAN #1 (ONGOING)

AUTHOR: CULLEN BUNN

ARTIST: CHRIS BATISTA

COLORIST: CARLOS LOPEZ

LETTERER: BUDDY BEAUDOIN

COVER A ARTIST: INAKI MIRANDA

RELEASE DATE JUNE 26, 2024

FOC DATE: MAY 26, 2024 PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR $4.99 TEEN+

The triumphant return of Gatchaman, the iconic Japanese animated franchise of a five-member, bird-themed superhero team, known to Western audiences as Battle of the Planets! A mechanical terror has descended upon numerous cities and the world's greatest scientists are disappearing. Our only hope: Science Ninja Team Gatchaman! As they battle these machinations from the international terrorist organization known as Galactor, their strength, willpower, and even vehicles are pushed to the absolute limit. If they fail…who's waiting in the wings to take their place? The first exciting issue in an ongoing series that expands upon the original anime series!

ONE CONTINUITY, INFINITE POSSIBILITIES!



COVER E ARTIST: FRANCINE DELGADO

COVER B ARTIST: SANFORD GREENE (CONNECTS WITH GREENE'S COVERS FOR ISSUES #2-5!)

COVER F ARTIST: MIKE DEODATO JR.

COVER C ARTIST: CHRIS BATISTA

COVER D: BLANK SKETCH COVER

GATCHAMAN – KEN: DEATHMATCH (ONE-SHOT)

RELEASE DATE JUNE 26, 2024 FOC DATE: MAY 26, 2024

AUTHOR: TOMMY LEE EDWARDS

ARTIST: MINDY LEE

COLORIST: GIADA MARCHISIO

LETTERER: JOHN WORKMAN

COVER A: TOMMY LEE EDWARDS COVER B: CHRIS BATISTA

THE EAGLE BECOMES THE MOST DANGEROUS GAME Ken goes undercover to infiltrate an underground gambling ring where martial artists from around the globe fight to the death. There, the winners are captured and brought to a secret Galactor recruiting base. If they refuse to join, the captives are dropped in the jungle and hunted as prey for Galactor's training program. Can anyone make it out alive? The first in a series of self-contained one-shots that each focus on a separate member of Science Ninja Team Gatchaman!

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR $6.99 TEEN



DICK TRACY #2 (ONGOING)

AUTHORS: ALEX SEGURA & MICHAEL MORECI

ARTIST: GERALDO BORGES

COLORIST: MARK ENGLERT

LETTERER: JIM CAMPBELL

COVER A: GERALDO BORGES

RELEASE DATE JUNE 12, 2024

FOC DATE: MAY 12, 2024

PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR $4.99 TEEN

COVER B: BRENT SCHOONOVER "CONNECTING"

COVER C: FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA RETAILER INCENTIVE*

THE WAR'S JUST GETTING STARTED. THE SAGA OF DICK TRACY CONTINUES IN A NEW ONGOING SERIES FROM MAD CAVE! Dick Tracy, the iconic, yellow-clad detective, returns in a must-read noir reimagining from writers Alex Segura and Michael Moreci and artist Geraldo Borges. As the City reels from the events at the Green Eye Diner, Dick Tracy must try and piece together the clues to not only discover the gunman behind the slaughter—but the man who gave the order. Who could the new player be? And how does intrepid reporter Tess Truehart fit in? A gritty, hardboiled tale that honors everything fans love about Dick Tracy—with an unforgettable twist. Don't miss the series everyone is buzzing about.

GALAXY OF MADNESS #1 (OF 10)

AUTHOR: MAGDALENE VISAGGIO

ARTIST: MICHAEL AVON OEMING

COLORIST: TAKI SOMA

LETTERER: MORGAN MARTINEZ

RELEASE DATE JUNE 19, 2024

DESCEND INTO MADNESS AND FIND THE TRUTH. In the far-flung thrilling future of the 41st Century, and on the other side of the galaxy, a swashbuckling space archaeologist, Vigil Virgo, is on the cusp of learning a universe-shattering secret in this four-color fantasy! But she'll have to dive into the abyss, where no human was ever meant to go, to do it. The question is what happens when she emerges from the other side.

PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR

$4.99 TEEN+



COVER A: MICHAEL AVON OEMING COVER B: PAULINA GANUCHEAU

FOC DATE: MAY 19, 2024



THE MAMMOTH #1 (OF 5)

AUTHOR: PAUL TOBIN

ARTIST: ARJUNA SUSINI

COLORIST: PIPPA BOWLAND

LETTERER: CHARLES PRITCHETT

RELEASE DATE JUNE 5, 2024

FOC DATE: MAY 5, 2024

COVER A: ARJUNA SUSINI

COVER B: JESSICA FONG

COVER C: KEVIN WADA

"PRIDE VARIANT"

THE DEAD WILL LEAD THE WAY. Something is wrong in the deep forests of Broke Tree Valley. Something deadly. Something mammoth. The legends speak of something larger than human comprehension…a monstrous phantom that disappears for decades at a time. Now, it's back, and things are about to go Very Bad if four people—Olivia, Jess, Kokoro, and Mason, scientists who have come to the small city of Kasbro to investigate a bizarre series of seismic activities in this heavily forested valley— can't put the Mammoth to rest. One real problem with this is…Olivia's dead.

PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR $4.99 TEEN+



SANCTION #2 (OF 5)

BATTLE ON THE BRIDGE! While Detective Dimitrovich digs further into the shocking murders, uncovering links to the black market, Detective Smirnoff faces pressure from higher up to close the case immediately. Meanwhile, the killer strikes very close to home…

AUTHOR: RAY FAWKES

ARTIST: ANTONIO FUSO

COLORIST: EMILIO LECCE

LETTERER: DAVE SHARPE

COVER ARTIST: DAN PANOSIAN

RELEASE DATE JUNE 26, 2024 FOC DATE: MAY 26, 2024

PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR $4.99 MATURE

NOTTINGHAM #13 (OF 15)

EVERYONE HAS A PRICE…

AUTHOR: DAVID HAZAN

ARTIST: SHANE CONNERY VOLK

COLORIST: LUCA ROMANO

LETTERER: JUSTIN BIRCH

RELEASE DATE JUNE 26, 2024 FOC DATE: MAY 26, 2024

PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR $4.99 MATURE

On the eve of battle, history repeats itself as enemies become allies and friends become enemies and Nottingham threatens to tear itself apart.

COVER B: SHANE CONNERY VOLK (B&W)

COVER A: SHANE CONNERY VOLK

CHARRED REMAINS #6 (OF 6)

AUTHOR: ANTHONY CLEVELAND

ARTIST: ANDREA MUTTI

COVER ARTIST: MAAN HOUSE

LETTERER: TAYLOR ESPOSITO

RELEASE DATE JUNE 5, 2024 FOC DATE: MAY 5, 2024

PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR $4.99 TEEN+

CAN THIS FLAME BE EXTINGUISHED? The conclusion to Charred Remains has arrived…and so has the storm. Vic and Amy set out to use the raging hurricane to their advantage. Together they devise a plan to finally drown the Fire Man's flame. But first, they must retrieve the remaining candle from the Chief, who is well-prepared to burn to keep them from extinguishing the Fire Man…

MORNING STAR #3 (OF 5)

AUTHORS: TIM DANIEL & DAVID "DB" ANDRY

ARTIST: MARCO FINNEGAN

COLORIST: JASON WORDIE

LETTERER: JUSTIN BIRCH

RELEASE DATE JUNE 12, 2024 FOC DATE: MAY 12, 2024

PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR $4.99 TEEN+

A FAMILY FACES THE FIRE. Marabeth Garrett has left the trail and lost her way in search of her still missing

brother, Charlie. What finds her in the Kootenai Forest drives her deeper into fear and further from her mother into the unforgiving Montana wilderness. Jolene's fruitless search for her son Charlie continues but her path is lit by powerful memories of her deceased husband's love.

WHEN THE BLOOD HAS DRIED #3 (OF 5)

AUTHOR: GARY MOLONEY

ARTIST: DANIEL ROMERO ULLOA

COVER ARTIST: MARCO RUDY

LETTERER: BECCA CAREY

RELEASE DATE JUNE 19, 2024 FOC DATE: MAY 19, 2024

PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR $4.99 TEEN+

A SANCTUARY UNDER THREAT. Thanks to Boru's meddling, Meabh finds herself committed to a duel with Darius for the fate of her inn. For most people, challenging Darius – the greatest hero of the Adventurers' Guild – would be a fool's errand. But Meabh of Cklonia is not most people and is ready to prove she's more than what the Guild made her.

OF HER OWN DESIGN — ORIGINAL GRAPHIC NOVEL

AUTHORS: BIRDIE WILLIS & NICOLE ANDELFINGER

ARTISTS: VASH TAYLOR, FIONA MARCHBANK, LAURENT REIS, EVA CABRERA, ROWAN MACCOLL & LINDEN CAHILL

COVER ARTIST: FIONA MARCHBANK

LETTERER: SAIDA TEMOFONTE

THE FUTURE IS UNWRITTEN. Brie Page has been struggling with writer's block. Her parents that constantly fight and her former best friend/current bully Viv Kinsley, and the gorgeous new girl Kay Ardiger are causing a bit of stress. An unexpected encounter with a mischievous bookseller, Ambrose Chance, gives Brie the extraordinary ability to go beyond her problems and bury them deep in new stories. When her worlds come to life, it's up to her to save her town and her family–if only she could write an ending.

RELEASE DATE JUNE 19, 2024 FOC DATE: MAY 19, 2024

PAGES: 216 FULL COLOR $14.99 YOUNG ADULT

