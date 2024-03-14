Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Birds of Prey, Gavin Guidry, Jonathan Case

Gavin Guidry & Jonathan Case, The New Artists On Birds Of Prey

Gavin Guidry and Jonathan Case have been added as artists to Birds Of Prey #8, out in May, replacing Javier Pina on the comic book series.

They replace Javier Pina in the May release of the DC comic series.

Guidry hinted at his involvement with Birds Of Prey via a tweet.

Both artists are acclaimed, previously working on titles like Superman '78.

When Birds Of Prey #9 was solicited for May, it read thus:

BIRDS OF PREY #9

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art by VARIOUS

Cover by LEONARDO ROMERO

Variant cover by EJIKURE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 5/7/24

If the Birds of Prey have one mission, it's "protect Barbara Gordon at all costs," and that mission is…not going great. Dinah and her team search for Barbara in this strange new world that seems specifically designed to trip them up. Many mysteries lurk in the dark of this world, and some of them don't even want to kill you…probably.

Superman '78 artist Gavin Guidry tweeted "ALSO ALSO my next DC project is really easy to figure out, now that the distributor updated the solicits…" A quick Google and it seems that it is indeed these solicitations that have been updated, with Gavin Guidry and Jonathan Case who have been added as artists, replacing Javier Pina.

BIRDS OF PREY #9 CVR A LEONARDO ROMERO

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Jonathan Case, Gavin Guidry (CA) Leonardo Romero

If the Birds of Prey have one mission, it's protect Barbara Gordon at all costs, and that mission is…not going great. Dinah and her team search for Barbara in this strange new world that seems specifically designed to trip them up. Many mysteries lurk in the dark of this world, and some of them don't even want to kill you…probably. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 5/7/2024

Expect a bigger push for the creative when the DC Comics June 2024 solicitations, which I understand have already been sent out to compliant websites, drop.

Gavin Guidry is also known for Going To The Chapel, There's Something Wrong With Patrick Todd and Hearthrob. Jonathan Case is best known for Batman '66, The Creep, Thrilling Adventure Hour, Star Trek: The Animated Celebration, Vampirella and Eerie. And now, Birds Of Prey. Well, from May, anyway.

