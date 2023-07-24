Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Comics, Solicits

Gender Flip Reborn To Master The Blade in Yen October 2023 Solicits

In Yen Press' October 2023 solicits we have the gender flip manga Reborn To Master The Blade From Hero-King To Extraordinary Squire

In Yen Press' October 2023 solicits and solicitations (though mostly out in November) we have the gender flip manga Reborn To Master The Blade From Hero-King To Extraordinary Squire by Hayaken and Moto Kuromura, as well as Aya Maruhana's Kiss The Scars Of The Girls launches, as promised by Yen Press last month, and more debuts including When I Became A Commoner, I Broke Off Engagement, Lord Hades's Ruthless Marriage, Shiunji Family Children, and Fifteen Minutes Before We Really Date.

REBORN TO MASTER BLADE FROM HERO-KING TO SQUIRE GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

AUG232408

(W) Hayaken (A) Moto Kuromura

Hero-King Inglis's last wish is to live again as a warrior. But when he awakens, he realizes he's been reborn as a girl to a noble family! When she's rejected from the knighthood, she sets out to be the most extraordinary squire there ever was.

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 13

KISS THE SCARS OF THE GIRLS GN VOL 01 (MR)

YEN PRESS

AUG232407

(W) Aya Maruhana (A) Aya Maruhana

Deep within a dense forest stands an academy for girls, whose students share a secret-they're all vampires. To learn to hunt without attracting human attention, the maidens forge bloody bonds of sisterhood, but what fate will their ties bring…?

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 13

WHEN I BECAME COMMONER BROKE OFF ENGAGEMENT GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

AUG232409

(W) Kenzi Oiwa (A) Kaya Kuramoto, Kaoru Takanashi

Thirteen-year-old Anna was raised in a noble household, yet she looks nothing like the rest of her family and lacks her lineage's aptitude for magic. What she doesn't realize, however, is that a mischievous fairy switched her with another baby at birth! When this detail comes to light, Anna's family kicks her out and ends her longstanding engagement to Edmund, a young nobleman. How will Anna learn to adapt to life as a commoner with her new family?

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 13

ONE MORE STEP COME STAND BY MY SIDE GN (MR)

YEN PRESS

AUG232410

(W) Takeda Toryumon (A) Takeda Toryumon

The wordless time a kidnapped princess and her fingerless caretaker spend together. The ten minutes an ordinary woman spends with her stalker. The six months a man learns is all he has left to spend with his beloved, terminally ill wife. These are some of the moments we have to share with the people featured in this collection of seven of Takeda Toryumon's manga one-shots, including his highly acclaimed The Wife I Loved Dearly.

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 15

LORD HADESS RUTHLESS MARRIAGE GN VOL 01 (MR)

YEN PRESS

AUG232411

(W) Ueji Yuho (A) Ueji Yuho

Hades-the powerful and terrifying King of the Underworld…and a bachelor! Despite his retainers' wishes, Hades refuses to give up his life as a single god, unconvinced that love and marriage are worth the hassle. But when Eros suddenly shoots him with an arrow of love, will he be able to successfully avoid falling head over heels with the next person he sees?

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 15

SHIUNJI FAMILY CHILDREN GN VOL 01 (MR)

YEN PRESS

AUG232412

(W) Reiji Miyajima (A) Reiji Yukino

Arata Shiunji has never had a girlfriend, but with five incredible sisters and a younger brother, his life is far from lonely. Despite being surrounded by beautiful women every day, he begins to accept his days as a bachelor won't be ending anytime soon. But one day, all that changes when his father reveals to the family that he and his siblings aren't related by blood! Now all bets are off, and Arata's future promises to be rather nerve-wracking indeed…

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 13

FIFTEEN MINUTES BEFORE WE REALLY DATE GN VOL 01 (MR)

YEN PRESS

AUG232413

(W) Perico (A) Perico

Yuki and Natsuna live in the same apartment complex and have been childhood friends for ten years. One day on the way home, with their high school graduation fast approaching, they make a decision on a whim-to start dating! In the fifteen minutes before things get a little more serious, will their friendship finally blossom into love…?

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 15

HIGURASHI WHEN THEY CRY GOU ANTHOLOGY GN (MR)

YEN PRESS

AUG232414

(W) Ryukishi07/07th Expansion (A) Ryukishi07/07th Expansion

June 1983. While it normally signifies an inescapable doom for Rika and her closest companions, a crew of guest artists bring its cheerful vitality to life! In the official comic anthology, join the gang in their early summer adventures!

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 13

ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR AKIRA TAKASUKIS CONJECTURE GN VOL 02 (MR

YEN PRESS

AUG232415

(W) Hayaken (A) Toji Aio

Can the mystery-loving associate professor be a cursed young lady's savior???? Naoya Fukamachi is a university student with the ability to detect lies, and he's ended up with a part-time job investigating odd happenings with associate professor Akira Takatsuki. What spine-chilling secret will they discover hiding behind the case of the young woman who spits needles??

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 13

REFORMATION OF WORLD BY REALIST DEMON KING GN VOL 02 (MR) (C

YEN PRESS

AUG232416

(W) Ryosuke Hata (A) Manatsu Suzuki

The 72nd Demon King, Astaroth, has been reincarnated in a new world rampant with chaos. A goddess suddenly appears to guide him toward becoming the greatest demon king! And there's conflict brewing between Astaroth's army and another demon king. With the addition of the Revolution Saint's army, will a dwarven village be saved??

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 13

TOUGE ONI PRIMAL GODS ANCIENT TIMES GN VOL 02 (MR)

YEN PRESS

AUG232417

(W) Kenji Tsurubuchi (A) Kenji Tsurubuchi

Miyo, the monk En no Ozuno, and the oni Zen continue to journey through the land of Wa, meeting kami of all kinds. But a sudden encounter with a god who seems to have access to all the world's knowledge throws them for a loop!

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 15

SAINT NOPE MONSTER TAMER PASSING THROUGH GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

AUG232418

(W) Inumajin (A) Iidatoy, Falmaro

Having successfully signed on with a guild, Kanata and Zaggy can finally take their first step in their journey: accept quests to earn money for equipment and food! Between the beast tamer and a former demon king, what can't they do?

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 13

SUGAR APPLE FAIRY TALE GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

AUG232419

(W) YozoranoUdon (A) Miri Mikawa, Aki

Every autumn, the royal family sponsors a candy crafting competition in the capital, and following in her late mother's footsteps, Anne's got her eyes on the prize. To that end, she heads for the capital with her bodyguard and two companions in tow, but her plans go awry when the silver sugar she refined to present at the competition suddenly goes missing…

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 13

SCRIBBLES HC VOL 02 (MR)

YEN PRESS

AUG232420

(W) Kaoru Mori (A) Kaoru Mori

The second collection of sketches by hit manga artist Kaoru Mori, the creator of Emma and A Bride's Story! This volume includes drawings done for fun, practice, relaxation, and everything in between, including commentary on every illustration!?

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 18

AIDAIRO ILLUSTRATIONS TOILET-BOUND HANAKO-KUN 2 TP

YEN PRESS

AUG232421

(W) Aidalro (A) Aidalro

It's spooky, it's kooky, it'll have you playing hooky-it's another Toilet-bound Hanako-kun artbook, Aidalro Illustrations 2! This installment contains over two hundred images, including all the color pages published in Monthly GFantasy from 2019-2021, art from the creator's Twitter account, and all-new illustrations found exclusively in this book!

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 35

OSHI NO KO GN VOL 04 (MR)

YEN PRESS

AUG232422

(W) Aka Akasaka (A) Mengo Yokoyari

Siblings Ruby and Aqua are acclimating to the entertainment industry. Aqua debuts in a romance reality show and pairs up with Akane Kurokawa! Once the show is over, what kind of relationship will Aqua have with their colleague!? Meanwhile, Ruby's idol group is gearing up for their first stage appearance!?

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 13

CALL NAME OF NIGHT GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

AUG232423

(W) Tama Mitsuboshi (A) Tama Mitsuboshi

Struggling with her affliction, Mira's anxiety prevents her from taking a step outside Doctor Rei's property. However, when she learns that her favorite author is doing a book signing nearby, she desperately wishes to go…But maybe a goat in fluffy costume can make her dreams come true!

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 13

SUNBEAMS IN SKY GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

AUG232424

(W) Monika Kaname (A) Monika Kaname

Asaka and Tsukiyono reveal to Himari and Mio that they know about their switcheroos-but Tsukiyono may have an even bigger secret to tell! When the truth finally comes to light, will it mean a happy ending for the sisters?

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 13

WHY RAELIANA ENDED AT DUKES MANSION GN VOL 05

YEN PRESS

AUG232425

(W) Milcha (A) Whale

The true heroine of the novel has finally appeared! Following Raeliana's rebuffing of Noah's advances, the duke and Beatrice's fated meeting comes to pass. Will Noah's feelings for Raeliana hold strong, or will his heart turn toward his destined lover? Meanwhile, Raeliana is set on unraveling the secrets behind her strange reincarnation. To do so, she must search for her lost memories from before she died…Will she find the answers she's looking for, or will she be left with only more questions?

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 20

BEGINNING AFTER END GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

AUG232426

(W) TurtleMe (A) Fuyuki23

After years in the elven kingdom, Arthur is finally able to travel to the city of Xyrus…and reunite with his family! In Leywin fashion, the reunion can't be celebrated without a friendly battle between father and son, but both Rey and Art have come a long way since their training days. When the dust settles, who will come out on top? And what's this about Art enrolling in Xyrus Academy?!

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 20

HONEY LEMON SODA GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

AUG232427

(W) Mayu Murata (A) Mayu Murata

The culture festival is underway, and class 1-B has rallied under Uka to run a maid café! Between that and all the festivities, there's so much for Uka to do… Will she manage to pull things off without a hitch?

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 13

YOUR TURN TO DIE GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

AUG232428

(W) Nankidai (A) Tatsuya Ikegami

The Main Game is all about uncovering the truth-with multiple ways to lose by voting out the wrong player, doing so is a matter of life and death. But the demon lurking in their midst, seeking to mislead them all with lies, isn't going to make that easy for them…

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 13

KEPT PRESSING 100 MILLION YEAR BUTTON ON TOP GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

AUG232429

(W) Syuichi Tsukishima (A) Mokyu, Yutaro Shido

Allen and the others barely settle back into school before they're faced with an onslaught of club recruitment. What's more, each club must then fight for precious funds in the Club-Budget War! When Allen is challenged by the best swordsman in school-student council president, Shii-can he seize victory against all odds?!Allen and the others barely settle back into school before they're faced with an onslaught of club recruitment. What's more, each club must then fight for precious funds in the Club-Budget War! When Allen is challenged by the best swordsman in school-student council president, Shii-can he seize victory against all odds?!

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 13

DEMON SWORD MASTER OF EXCALIBUR ACADEMY GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

AUG232430

(W) Yu Shimizu (A) Asuka Keigen, Asagi Tohsaka

The eighteenth platoon are attending an evening party hosted by the Imperial Princess when Demon Swordsmen plunge the ship they're on into chaos! Can Leonis and the others stop the vessel from heading to its inevitable doom…and save the princess before it's too late??

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 13

SHADOWS HOUSE GN VOL 05

YEN PRESS

AUG232431

(W) Somato (A) Somato

After overcoming their debut, Kate and Emilico are officially deemed of age. But what awaits them in the children's wing with their fellow Shadows is a delicately woven web of shifting alliances. Who can be trusted, who can be used, and who must they deceive? Their survival at Shadows House hangs in the balance…

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 13

TSUBAKI-CHOU LONLEY PLANET GN VOL 05

YEN PRESS

AUG232432

(W) Mika Yamamori (A) Mika Yamamori

Akatsuki has felt perturbed ever since he found out Fumi has had romantic feelings…not for him, but for another teacher entirely! Will the awkward novelist be able to sort out his true feelings for Fumi before it's too late?

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 13

BUNGO STRAY DOGS WAN GN VOL 06

YEN PRESS

AUG232433

(W) Kafka Asagiri (A) Neco Kanai, Sango Harukawa

Make way for the hero of Bungo Day Care-Odasaku-man! Atsushi and Kyouka have a crepe party, Chuuya shows his appreciation for Dazai (!?), and other wholesome adventures await in the peaceful world of Bungo Stray Dogs!?

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 13

BANISHED FROM HERO PARTY QUIET COUNTRYSIDE GN VOL 06

YEN PRESS

AUG232434

(W) Zappon (A) Masahiro Ikeno, Yasumo

A demon seems to be behind the rash of violent incidents sweeping formerly peaceful Zoltan-but what are they after?! That said, there's a more immediate crisis at the apothecary-with Red and Rit growing closer, Rit's finally decided to buy…a double bed?!?

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 13

YOKOHAMA STATION SF GN VOL 03 (MR)

YEN PRESS

AUG232435

(W) Yuba Isukari (A) Tatsuyuki Tanaka, Gonbe Shinkawa

At last, Hiroto arrives at the distant Gate 42 that the professor told him about before his journey began. The person he meets there offers him a way to stop the station's functions if he wishes-but would that really be for the best…??

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 13

EMINENCE IN SHADOW GN VOL 08

YEN PRESS

AUG232436

(W) Daisuke Aizawa (A) Anri Sakano, Touzai

Cid is engaging in a little "fundraising" in the treasure vaults of the Crimson Tower to finance his future shadowbroker activities when he senses the presence of an upcoming boss battle. The newly resurrected Blood Queen is hosting a grisly banquet, and Cid's determined to be first on the guest list!!?

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 13

GOBLIN SLAYER GN VOL 13 (MR)

YEN PRESS

AUG232437

(W) Kumo Kagyu (A) Kousuke Kurose, Noboru Kannatuki

Goblin Slayer, still reeling from the discovery of his connection to Wizard Boy, suddenly gets asked to go drinking with Spearman and Heavy Warrior. As the three of them talk about all sorts of things, both trivial and deep, something bubbles up from the depths of Goblin Slayer's mind-his childhood dream of becoming an adventurer… But the past will have to wait-right now, there's a goblin horde attacking the training grounds!!?

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 13

BUNGO STRAY DOGS GN VOL 23 (MR)

YEN PRESS

AUG232438

(W) Kafka Asagiri (A) Sango Harukawa

As Gogol's deadly game continues, Dostoyevsky summons an ally to aid him in his escape-Chuuya, now a vampire! Dazai will have to say his farewells to his onetime partner if he wants to come through this life and death struggle in one peace. And meanwhile, Tetchou and Kenji clash at the airport…?!

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 13

SAGA OF TANYA EVIL GN VOL 21 (MR)

YEN PRESS

AUG232439

(W) Carlo Zen (A) Chika Tojo, Shinobu Shinotsuki

After escaping from Brest Naval Base, what remains of the Republican Army declares its intent to continue resisting the Empire from the southern continent. In response to this nasty case of snails in their lower regions, the General Staff issues a double dose of up-and-coming tactical genius Major General Romel and a certain legendary battalion to cure what ails the fatherland…?

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 13

LOVE & HEART GN VOL 09 (MR)

YEN PRESS

AUG232440

(W) Chitose Kaido (A) Chitose Kaido

After enlisting the help of Sawako, Touya, and Kunie, Yoh's quest to regain her lost memories leads her to America to see her mother, Ryou. What was Haruma trying to hide, and what sin did Yoh commit during her youth? Does hope await her at the end of her journey, or…??

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 13

LET THIS GRIEVING SOUL RETIRE GN VOL 07

YEN PRESS

AUG232441

(W) Tsukikage (A) Chyko, Rai Hebino

The survey team Krai sent to the White Wolf's Den is forced into a tough battle thanks to the Akashic Tower's evil experiments. Even Liz, with her godlike speed, is struggling. Will Krai's appearance be enough to turn things around??

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 13

RASCAL DOES NOT DREAM OF LOGICAL WITCH GN

YEN PRESS

AUG232442

(W) Hajime Kamoshida (A) Tsukako Akina, Keji Mizoguchi

One night, Sakuta happens to see his friend Futaba entering a net café…while he's on the phone with ANOTHER Futaba?! It's another case of adolescence syndrome-and as this other version of Futaba very logically points out that it's likely dangerous for doppelgängers to meet for one reason or another, he'd probably better let her hide at his place…?

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 24

VAL X LOVE GN VOL 15 (MR)

YEN PRESS

AUG232443

(W) Ryosuke Asakura (A) Ryosuke Asakura

Yggdrasil, the world tree, is on the brink of collapse. Standing between Yggdrasil and the Valkyries is Futaba, whose possession by an evil spirit gives her power beyond comprehension. Now Takuma and the sisters are in a race against time to level up to the max!?

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 13

AGENT OF THE FOUR SEASONS NOVEL SC VOL 01 (MR)

YEN ON

AUG232444

(W) Kana Akatsuki (A) Suou

In a world where the only season is winter, the creation of spring chips away at the solitary lifestyle of those enduring the cold. Before long, in accordance with the earth's wishes, summer and fall are born, and the four seasons are complete. The one?who carries the burden of the cycle is called the "Agent of the Four Seasons." Now, one young goddess–granted spring by the god of the four seasons and called "Daisy" by mother–holds that sense of purpose to her chest with pride. However, spring disappeared from this land ten years ago, and she must overcome hardship, fight back against disgrace, and return to the current god. Like a legend, the deepest part of her heart sends love to winter.??

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 15

LIAR LIAR LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 02 (MR)

YEN ON

AUG232445

(W) Haruki Kuou (A) Konomi

Hiroto Shinohara shot to the top of the Academy's ranks on his first day. That's what everyone thinks, at least, but it's all a lie! To keep the farse going, he'll need to come out on top in a 9000-person survival Game, and that means devising a top-notch strategy. Unfortunately, it seems someone's already figured out his secret before the battle has even started!?

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 15

YOU CAN HAVE MY BACK NOVEL SC VOL 02 (MR)

YEN ON

AUG232446

(W) Don Haruna (A) Chiru Ukai

Leorino, the fourth son of a margrave, retains the memories from his past life as the knight Ionia and love for Prince Gravis. Leorino is unaware that he has come under the prince's protection. Prince Gravis' decision results in backlash against Leorino, and interaction with a jealous colleague ends in Leorino falling down a flight of stairs. ??

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 15

MISFIT DEMON KING ACADEMY NOVEL SC VOL 02 (MR)

YEN ON

AUG232447

(W) SHU (A) Shizumayoshinori

With the fraudulent Demon King's trap foiled, peace has been restored…for now. Anos, however, is still none the wiser about his opponent's greater scheme. Speaking of schemes, the Demon Sword Tournament is fast approaching, and Anos is set up to enter-accompanied by a mysterious transfer student known as the "Demon Swordsmaster." Is this part of a petty prank on the misfit, or is it another of Avos Dilhevia's nefarious plots? Either way, Anos knows what to do-cut the crap and crush the competition! Rejoin Anos in the Magical Age for a sword tournament like no other in the second volume of The Misfit of Demon King Academy!

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 15

ISHURA SC NOVEL VOL 05 (MR)

YEN ON

AUG232448

(W) Keiso (A) Kureta

Psianop the Inexhaustible Stagnation vs Lucnoca the Winter. Aureatia took serious damage thanks to Alus the Star Runner. To take advantage of this and reclaim authority someone once banished by the Twenty-Nine Officials starts to make their move. As plotting goes on behind the scenes, the Sixways Exhibition moves forward.

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 15

SABIKUI BISCO LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 06 (O/A) (MR)

YEN ON

AUG232449

(W) Shinji Cobkubo (A) K Akagishi, Mocha

The evil governor Kurokawa returned to inflict tyranny on Imihama Prefecture. Bisco and the others were in hiding but the movie starring Bisco was announced at a press conference. Apparently, Kurokawa's mistreatment of the citizens was all for the debut of the movie. Can they rescue their friends and put an end to Kurokawa's ambitions???

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 15

AFTER REJECTED & HIGH SCHOOL RUNAWAY NOVEL SC VOL 05 (MR) (C

YEN ON

AUG232450

(W) Shimesaba (A) Booota

It's finally time for Sayu to head back to her family home in Hokkaido, and Yoshida has come along to support her. But when Sayu opens the door to her old house, she's met with a slap in the face. As Sayu confronts both her own trauma and the accusations of her furious mother, Yoshida must decide how best to help her. What awaits this strange pair, neither lovers nor family, at the end of their journey? …And is it truly over??

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 15

WOLF & PARCHMENT LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 07 (MR)

YEN ON

AUG232451

(W) Isuna Hasekura (A) Isuna Hasekura

Having unraveled the mystery of the ghost ships that visit Raponel, Col and Myuri head back to Rausbourne. The young hopeful priest redoubles his efforts to avoid war breaking out between the Winfiel Kingdom and the Church while Myuri is busy penning her own tale of gallant knighthood. In hopes of further spreading the vernacular translation of the scriptures, they begin looking into the art of printing, which has been banned by the church. Their search for a skilled craftsman soon leads them to a certain fugitive who agrees to help only if they can offer a tale that will make hearts tremble in exchange!?

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 14

CHITOSE KUN RAMUNE BOTTLE NOVEL SC VOL 05

YEN ON

AUG232452

(W) Hiromu (A) Raemz

Summer vacation! The?usual is happening at Fuji High: second- and third-year study training camps. That is to say, a great opportunity for second-years to enjoy summer with their friends. Blue sky and ocean as far as the eye can see, girls in their swimsuits,?intimate conversations, and…men's-only hot springs trips? ?? You can enjoy the sunlight or squint to keep it out of your eyes-either way, hold on to those memories before they get away.??

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 15

86 EIGHTY SIX LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 12 (MR)

YEN ON

AUG232453

(W) Asato Asato (A) Shirabii

The Republic's evacuation resulted in massive casualties on both sides, and the fallout takes a toll on everyone. As Shin muses on what it means to be a leader, Lena thinks of her homeland, now lost to her forever. Frederica, too, is dismayed by her own powerlessness as the ill-fated Empire's last Empress-she'll have to change if she wants to survive. Meanwhile, discontent is brewing within the Empire, and a few disaffected squadrons, desperate to reverse the state of the war, reach for a dangerous miracle…?

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 15

GOBLIN SLAYER LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 16 (MR)

YEN ON

AUG232454

(W) Kumo Kagyu (A) Noboru Kannatuki

Goblin Slayer and his party have arrived at the royal capital, which is buzzing with excitement over a jousting tournament. Among the participants are Rhea Fighter and Wizard Boy, who continue to grow by leaps and bounds. The party hopes to enjoy a brief respite, but things take a sudden turn when they reunite with the king's little sister. The girl has been cursed by someone or something, and a hint of evil ash lurks within the frenzied capital. Priestess finds herself in a most unexpected role…and Goblin Slayer is soon taking orders from the king himself!

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 15

HIGH SCHOOL DXD GN VOL 12 (MR)

YEN ON

AUG232455

(W) Ichiei Ishibumi (A) Zero Miyama

A swarm of giant monsters has appeared and threatens to destroy the underworld, yet Issei…is nowhere to be found. He's gone, and the rest of the Gremory Familia is in pieces without him. I, Yuuto Kiba, can only push forward in the face of death. Issei, please lend me just a little bit of your courage. I'm going to need it.?

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 15

NO GAME NO LIFE LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 12 (MR)

YEN ON

AUG232456

(W) Yuu Kamiya

It's been a year since Sora and Shiro came to Disboard, where everything is decided by games. That very world is about to be split in two, and the pair doesn't have a way to prevent it! As if things couldn't get any worse, Demonia picks that exact moment to make a grand appearance. Sora, Shiro, and the gang aren't exactly "heroes"…but they're heading to the supposedly unbeatable Demon Lord's tower anyway!??

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 15

LAST CRUSADE RISE NEW WORLD LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 12

YEN ON

AUG232457

(W) Kei Sazane (A) Ao Nekonabe

The awakening of a true witch plunges the Empire into chaos. Alice gives chase to Grand Witch Nebulis and seeks to put a stop to the rampaging founder. She comes across her transformed older sister Elletear who has become their enemy. Now, a united front will stand against Elletear and the traitor Joheim.

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 15

RASCAL DOES NOT DREAM LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 12

YEN ON

AUG232458

(W) Hajime Kamoshida (A) Keji Mizoguchi

There's a new student at Sakuta's cram school: the honor student Sara Himeji. She's another person who received Adolescence Syndrome from Touko Kirishima and most curious of all, apparently doesn't want it to be fixed. Exactly what sort of syndrome could it be? And while all this is unfolding, Sakuta has to grapple with the cryptic message saying that Mai is in danger!??

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 15

SWORD ART ONLINE ALT GUN GALE LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 13

YEN ON

AUG232459

(W) Reki Kawahara (A) Keiichi Sigsawa, Kouhaku Kuroboshi

It's the fifth squad jam and Llen's valued at one hundred million credits. Thrown out into the fog, she's persisted in looking for other participants and finally managed to team up with someone. However, one hour after the start, the outside field starts to crumble until all that's left is a three-kilometer castle. Llen and friends just barely escape the crumble but Pitohui (?) dies from Shirley's(?) exploding ball. The end is nearing, but there's a newly added special rule.??

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 15

WANDERING WITCH JOURNEY ELAINA LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 12

YEN ON

AUG232460

(W) Jougi Shiraishi (A) Azuree

As Elaina continues on her solo journey, there are some quirky individuals anticipating her arrival. This part of her journey includes an elf hunting group and roaming dark elves, trying to bring back someone's daughter's smile and journeying for riches, undercover agent Charcoal witch and her sister, siblings searching for a new home, a shock advertising-loving, good-for-nothing novice, and a nice young man from a certain village.??

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 15

GENIUS PRINCE RAISING NATION DEBT TREASON NOVEL SC VOL 11 (C

YEN ON

AUG232461

(W) Toru Toba (A) Falmaro

Lowellmina's campaign against her brothers seems to be going well after she snags a victory against both of them. However, members of the enemy faction like Glen and Strang aren't ready to throw in the towel just yet. Meanwhile, the Eastern Church of Levetia seizes upon the chaos of the conflict in Earthworld to advance its own agenda. With Wein the genius prince caught in his own difficult position, the continent seems to be barreling for chaos!??

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 15

AGENT OF THE FOUR SEASONS NOVEL SC VOL 01 (MR)

YEN ON

AUG232444

(W) Kana Akatsuki (A) Suou

In a world where the only season is winter, the creation of spring chips away at the solitary lifestyle of those enduring the cold. Before long, in accordance with the earth's wishes, summer and fall are born, and the four seasons are complete. The one?who carries the burden of the cycle is called the "Agent of the Four Seasons." Now, one young goddess–granted spring by the god of the four seasons and called "Daisy" by mother–holds that sense of purpose to her chest with pride. However, spring disappeared from this land ten years ago, and she must overcome hardship, fight back against disgrace, and return to the current god. Like a legend, the deepest part of her heart sends love to winter.??

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 15

LIAR LIAR LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 02 (MR)

YEN ON

AUG232445

(W) Haruki Kuou (A) Konomi

Hiroto Shinohara shot to the top of the Academy's ranks on his first day. That's what everyone thinks, at least, but it's all a lie! To keep the farse going, he'll need to come out on top in a 9000-person survival Game, and that means devising a top-notch strategy. Unfortunately, it seems someone's already figured out his secret before the battle has even started!?

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 15

YOU CAN HAVE MY BACK NOVEL SC VOL 02 (MR)

YEN ON

AUG232446

(W) Don Haruna (A) Chiru Ukai

Leorino, the fourth son of a margrave, retains the memories from his past life as the knight Ionia and love for Prince Gravis. Leorino is unaware that he has come under the prince's protection. Prince Gravis' decision results in backlash against Leorino, and interaction with a jealous colleague ends in Leorino falling down a flight of stairs. ??

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 15

MISFIT DEMON KING ACADEMY NOVEL SC VOL 02 (MR)

YEN ON

AUG232447

(W) SHU (A) Shizumayoshinori

With the fraudulent Demon King's trap foiled, peace has been restored…for now. Anos, however, is still none the wiser about his opponent's greater scheme. Speaking of schemes, the Demon Sword Tournament is fast approaching, and Anos is set up to enter-accompanied by a mysterious transfer student known as the "Demon Swordsmaster." Is this part of a petty prank on the misfit, or is it another of Avos Dilhevia's nefarious plots? Either way, Anos knows what to do-cut the crap and crush the competition! Rejoin Anos in the Magical Age for a sword tournament like no other in the second volume of The Misfit of Demon King Academy!

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 15

ISHURA SC NOVEL VOL 05 (MR)

YEN ON

AUG232448

(W) Keiso (A) Kureta

Psianop the Inexhaustible Stagnation vs Lucnoca the Winter. Aureatia took serious damage thanks to Alus the Star Runner. To take advantage of this and reclaim authority someone once banished by the Twenty-Nine Officials starts to make their move. As plotting goes on behind the scenes, the Sixways Exhibition moves forward.

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 15

SABIKUI BISCO LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 06 (O/A) (MR)

YEN ON

AUG232449

(W) Shinji Cobkubo (A) K Akagishi, Mocha

The evil governor Kurokawa returned to inflict tyranny on Imihama Prefecture. Bisco and the others were in hiding but the movie starring Bisco was announced at a press conference. Apparently, Kurokawa's mistreatment of the citizens was all for the debut of the movie. Can they rescue their friends and put an end to Kurokawa's ambitions???

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 15

AFTER REJECTED & HIGH SCHOOL RUNAWAY NOVEL SC VOL 05 (MR) (C

YEN ON

AUG232450

(W) Shimesaba (A) Booota

It's finally time for Sayu to head back to her family home in Hokkaido, and Yoshida has come along to support her. But when Sayu opens the door to her old house, she's met with a slap in the face. As Sayu confronts both her own trauma and the accusations of her furious mother, Yoshida must decide how best to help her. What awaits this strange pair, neither lovers nor family, at the end of their journey? …And is it truly over??

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 15

WOLF & PARCHMENT LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 07 (MR)

YEN ON

AUG232451

(W) Isuna Hasekura (A) Isuna Hasekura

Having unraveled the mystery of the ghost ships that visit Raponel, Col and Myuri head back to Rausbourne. The young hopeful priest redoubles his efforts to avoid war breaking out between the Winfiel Kingdom and the Church while Myuri is busy penning her own tale of gallant knighthood. In hopes of further spreading the vernacular translation of the scriptures, they begin looking into the art of printing, which has been banned by the church. Their search for a skilled craftsman soon leads them to a certain fugitive who agrees to help only if they can offer a tale that will make hearts tremble in exchange!?

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 14

CHITOSE KUN RAMUNE BOTTLE NOVEL SC VOL 05

YEN ON

AUG232452

(W) Hiromu (A) Raemz

Summer vacation! The?usual is happening at Fuji High: second- and third-year study training camps. That is to say, a great opportunity for second-years to enjoy summer with their friends. Blue sky and ocean as far as the eye can see, girls in their swimsuits,?intimate conversations, and…men's-only hot springs trips? ?? You can enjoy the sunlight or squint to keep it out of your eyes-either way, hold on to those memories before they get away.??

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 15

86 EIGHTY SIX LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 12 (MR)

YEN ON

AUG232453

(W) Asato Asato (A) Shirabii

The Republic's evacuation resulted in massive casualties on both sides, and the fallout takes a toll on everyone. As Shin muses on what it means to be a leader, Lena thinks of her homeland, now lost to her forever. Frederica, too, is dismayed by her own powerlessness as the ill-fated Empire's last Empress-she'll have to change if she wants to survive. Meanwhile, discontent is brewing within the Empire, and a few disaffected squadrons, desperate to reverse the state of the war, reach for a dangerous miracle…?

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 15

GOBLIN SLAYER LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 16 (MR)

YEN ON

AUG232454

(W) Kumo Kagyu (A) Noboru Kannatuki

Goblin Slayer and his party have arrived at the royal capital, which is buzzing with excitement over a jousting tournament. Among the participants are Rhea Fighter and Wizard Boy, who continue to grow by leaps and bounds. The party hopes to enjoy a brief respite, but things take a sudden turn when they reunite with the king's little sister. The girl has been cursed by someone or something, and a hint of evil ash lurks within the frenzied capital. Priestess finds herself in a most unexpected role…and Goblin Slayer is soon taking orders from the king himself!

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 15

HIGH SCHOOL DXD GN VOL 12 (MR)

YEN ON

AUG232455

(W) Ichiei Ishibumi (A) Zero Miyama

A swarm of giant monsters has appeared and threatens to destroy the underworld, yet Issei…is nowhere to be found. He's gone, and the rest of the Gremory Familia is in pieces without him. I, Yuuto Kiba, can only push forward in the face of death. Issei, please lend me just a little bit of your courage. I'm going to need it.?

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 15

NO GAME NO LIFE LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 12 (MR)

YEN ON

AUG232456

(W) Yuu Kamiya

It's been a year since Sora and Shiro came to Disboard, where everything is decided by games. That very world is about to be split in two, and the pair doesn't have a way to prevent it! As if things couldn't get any worse, Demonia picks that exact moment to make a grand appearance. Sora, Shiro, and the gang aren't exactly "heroes"…but they're heading to the supposedly unbeatable Demon Lord's tower anyway!??

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 15

LAST CRUSADE RISE NEW WORLD LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 12

YEN ON

AUG232457

(W) Kei Sazane (A) Ao Nekonabe

The awakening of a true witch plunges the Empire into chaos. Alice gives chase to Grand Witch Nebulis and seeks to put a stop to the rampaging founder. She comes across her transformed older sister Elletear who has become their enemy. Now, a united front will stand against Elletear and the traitor Joheim.

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 15

RASCAL DOES NOT DREAM LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 12

YEN ON

AUG232458

(W) Hajime Kamoshida (A) Keji Mizoguchi

There's a new student at Sakuta's cram school: the honor student Sara Himeji. She's another person who received Adolescence Syndrome from Touko Kirishima and most curious of all, apparently doesn't want it to be fixed. Exactly what sort of syndrome could it be? And while all this is unfolding, Sakuta has to grapple with the cryptic message saying that Mai is in danger!??

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 15

SWORD ART ONLINE ALT GUN GALE LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 13

YEN ON

AUG232459

(W) Reki Kawahara (A) Keiichi Sigsawa, Kouhaku Kuroboshi

It's the fifth squad jam and Llen's valued at one hundred million credits. Thrown out into the fog, she's persisted in looking for other participants and finally managed to team up with someone. However, one hour after the start, the outside field starts to crumble until all that's left is a three-kilometer castle. Llen and friends just barely escape the crumble but Pitohui (?) dies from Shirley's(?) exploding ball. The end is nearing, but there's a newly added special rule.??

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 15

WANDERING WITCH JOURNEY ELAINA LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 12

YEN ON

AUG232460

(W) Jougi Shiraishi (A) Azuree

As Elaina continues on her solo journey, there are some quirky individuals anticipating her arrival. This part of her journey includes an elf hunting group and roaming dark elves, trying to bring back someone's daughter's smile and journeying for riches, undercover agent Charcoal witch and her sister, siblings searching for a new home, a shock advertising-loving, good-for-nothing novice, and a nice young man from a certain village.??

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 15

GENIUS PRINCE RAISING NATION DEBT TREASON NOVEL SC VOL 11 (C

YEN ON

AUG232461

(W) Toru Toba (A) Falmaro

Lowellmina's campaign against her brothers seems to be going well after she snags a victory against both of them. However, members of the enemy faction like Glen and Strang aren't ready to throw in the towel just yet. Meanwhile, the Eastern Church of Levetia seizes upon the chaos of the conflict in Earthworld to advance its own agenda. With Wein the genius prince caught in his own difficult position, the continent seems to be barreling for chaos!??

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 15

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!