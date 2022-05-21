Gender Queer: A Memoir Deluxe Edition Final Order Cutoff Preview

Preview Gender Queer: A Memoir deluxe edition hardcover, coming from Oni Press in June, ahead of FOC on Monday. The book has been the target of campaigns to see it pulled from library shelves despite the book receiving an award from the American Library Association. But it can't be banned from your personal pull list… at least, not yet. So check out the preview below and place your order with your local comic shop before Monday.

GENDER QUEER: A MEMOIR DELUXE EDITION

ONI PRESS INC.

FEB221588

(W) Maia Kobabe (A) Phoebe Kobabe

In 2014, Maia Kobabe, who uses e/em/eir pronouns, thought that a comic of reading statistics would be the last autobiographical comic e would ever write. At the time, it was the only thing e felt comfortable with strangers knowing about em. Then e created Gender Queer. Maia's intensely cathartic autobiography charts eir journey of self-identity, which includes the mortification and confusion of adolescent crushes, grappling with how to come out to family and society, bonding with friends over erotic gay fan fiction, and facing the trauma and fundamental violation of pap smears. Started as a way to explain to eir family what it means to be nonbinary and asexual, Gender Queer is more than a personal story: It is a useful and touching guide on gender identity-what it means and how to think about it-for advocates, friends, and humans everywhere. This special deluxe hardcover edition of Gender Queer features a brand-new cover, exclusive art and sketches, a foreword from ND Stevenson, Lumberjanes writer and creator of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, and an afterword from Maia Kobabe.

In Shops: 6/22/2022

