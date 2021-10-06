George Mann Writes Graphic Novel, Motherbridge: Seeds of Change

George Mann is a British author and editor, primarily in genre fiction, and is best known for his alternate history detective novel series Newbury and Hobbes and The Ghosts action science-fiction noir novels, set in the same universe. A former editor of Outland Magazine, he has also edited a number of anthologies including The Solaris Book of New Science Fiction, The Solaris Book of New Fantasy, and two retrospective collections of Sexton Blake stories. He has also written original Doctor Who novels, as well as Warhammer comics, Doctor Who comics and the series Engineward from Vault. And now he has a graphic novel.

Motherbridge: Seeds of Change is a new graphic novel written by George Mann and drawn by Argentinian artist Aleta Vidal, to be published by Dark Horse Comics at the end of May next year. Here's how it looks…

In the aftermath of a failed utopia, an exiled woman fights to be reunited with her children by harnessing the mythic power that changed the planet forever. From the Sunday Times bestselling creator of Newbury & Hobbes and author of numerous comics and novels for Star Wars, Doctor Who, and Warhammer 40,000, comes an epic modern fantasy, rich in mythology and adventure, with an emotional personal story at its heart. Twenty years ago, the World Mother awoke, forming an enormous "worldbridge" from manmade ruins and knotted vegetation that spanned the globe. Borders fell, millions migrated, and legendary creatures returned to the forests. But recently, the World Mother has gone silent, and the worldbridge has begun to whither. Borders are being reinstated. Now, one woman, cast out by her adoptive nation, must assemble a team of outcasts to reawaken the World Mother and bring down the wall separating her from her family.

It is unknown if Dark Horse Comics will serialise Motherbridge as a series of comic books or jump straight to the graphic novel collection. Maybe January solicitations will reveal more.