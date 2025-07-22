Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: george takei, peter david

George Takei Joins Paul Levitz To Celebrate Peter David At SDCC

George Takei joins Paul Levitz and Maggie Thompson to celebrate the life and work of Peter David at San Diego Comic-Con

Article Summary George Takei and Paul Levitz will join others at SDCC to honor Peter David's legacy and contributions.

Peter David, acclaimed for Hulk, X-Factor, Aquaman, and Star Trek novels, died at age 68 in May 2024.

San Diego Comic-Con 2025 will feature a tribute panel and ComicMix booth events celebrating Peter David.

Exclusive hardcover of Completely Howling Mad and special auctions will support Peter David's family.

Peter David died at the age of 68 at the end of May. An incredibly prolific comics writer, novelist, screenwriter and columnist, he wrote the likes of Incredible Hulk, X-Factor, Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, Justice, Scarlet Spider, Spider-Man 2099 and much more for Marvel Comics, and Aquaman, Young Justice, Supergirl, Atlantis Chronicles and more for DC Comics. He co-created his own comic book series, such as Soulsearchers And Company, Sachs And Violens and Fallen Angel, and also wrote lots of Star Trek novels, including the New Frontier book series, as well as original novels, the Sir Apropos of Nothing and Knight Life series. For TV, he co-created the Nickelodeon sci-fi series Space Cases with Bill Mumy, and was one of the few writers other than JMS to write Babylon 5. Throughout all this, he continued to write comics commentary and journalism, most notably with his But I Digress column for the Comics Buyers Guide, and he was an early comic book professional online, interacting with fans.

On the Saturday evening of San Diego Comic-Con, those who knew Peter David will be celebrating his life and mourning his loss, at a new panel, with the likes of those who employed him or worked with him, George Takei, Mark Evanier, Chris Ryall and JK Woodward, hosted by the editor of his CBG column But I Digress, Maggie Thompson. If I were at the show, I would be at this panel.

Peter David: A Celebration of His Life, Work, and Legacy

Saturday July 26, 2025 7pm – 8pm Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis, San Diego Marina

The comic book and science fiction communities recently lost a true titan when Peter David passed away. While Peter's works will be celebrated for decades to come, panelists invite you to join them for a lively celebration of Peter, the longtime convention presence, and amazing "Writer of Stuff." Panelists will include comic legends, friends, and collaborators, including Paul Levitz, George Takei, Mark Evanier, Chris Ryall, and J. K. Woodward. Moderated by Peter's longtime Comics Buyer's Guide friend, Maggie Thompson.

Also, the ComicMix Booth #2308 on the showfloor will be selling the new release of Completely Howling Mad. This is a numbered hardcover edition, and limited to 200 copies. Completely Howling Mad reprints Peter David's 1989 novel Howling Mad, and his novelette, Moonlight Becomes You. This is a Comic-Con 2025 exclusive, and all proceeds will go to the Davids. They will also host a silent auction for items such as original art from Kolchak the Nightstalker: 50th Anniversary by JK Woodward and Color Production Art from Hulk: Future Imperfect. As well as books signed by Peter David and various comics scripts available. There will also be a guest book at the ComicMix Booth for people to sign and leave their remembrances..

