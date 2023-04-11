Ghost-Maker Versus Nightwing On The Cards? (Batspoilers) Might we have a Ghost-Maker Vs Nightwing battle on the cards in Batman Inc in the near future? Today's issue sets that up.

Created by James Tynion IV and Jorge Jimenez for Batman #100 in 2020, Minhkhoa "Khoa" Khan of Ghost-Maker was established as an old friend of Bruce Wayne who trained with many of Bruce's mentors. A psychopath, unable to feel any empathy or fear, and who sees vigilantism as an art rather than a duty, they became rivals over opposing views about the use of deadly force. Ghost-Maker agreed to stay out of Gotham, but eventually returned to replace Batman, and kill both Harley Quinn and Clownhunter. They came to a new mutual understanding which saw Ghost-Hunter promise not to kill and to lead the Batman Incorporated international team. So how is he taking to leadership? Well, he fired most of the team, and his man-management skills haven't quite been up to snuff. But maybe he's learning? From today's Batman Incorporated #7…

Though it's not like he's restraining himself too much. He makes something very clear with Dick Grayson after his new no-kill policy is forced to play out with the Pyg-people.

Might we have a Ghost-Maker Vs Nightwing battle on the cards the second Professor Pyg does something… off-book? And with Batman on another plane of existence right now, would there be anyone there to stop it all from kicking off?

BATMAN INCORPORATED #7 CVR A JOHN TIMMS

(W) Ed Brisson (A) Michele Bandini (CA) John Timms

No one is safe as Professor Pyg continues his warpath across Gotham. Meanwhile, Ghost-Maker has the worst Gotham has to offer in his grasp and must decide whether to keep his promise to Bruce or end their reign of terror–for good. Can Batman Inc. find Pyg in time to save the city? Will Ghost-Maker fall back into his old ways? Guest-starring Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and more of Gotham's finest. And as if that weren't enough–the road to Joker Inc. begins here! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 04/11/2023