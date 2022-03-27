Ghost Rider #2 Preview: Identity Crisis

Johnny Blaze seeks to find himself in this preview of Ghost Rider #2, in stores Wednesday from Marvel. Has he considered reading his own Wikipedia article? That's how we're able to figure out what's going on in half these previews! Check out the preview below.

Ghost Rider #2

by Benjamin Percy & Cory Smith, cover by Kael Ngu

The FBI assigns a team to investigate a recent surge in supernatural activity. A darkness is rising, and their hunt for answers puts them on a collision course with a mysterious, vengeful motorcyclist. Who is this so-called Ghost Rider, and what does he want? They follow rumors. They follow wreckage. And they discover the dark secrets of a roadside motel.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.58"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Mar 30, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609979500211

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960609979500221 – GHOST RIDER 2 TAN CARNAGE FOREVER VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609979500231 – GHOST RIDER 2 MOMOKO VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609979500241 – GHOST RIDER 2 ACUNA VARIANT – $3.99 US

