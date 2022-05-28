Ghost Rider #3 Preview: Maximum Overdrive

All this preview of Ghost Rider #3 needs is a soundtrack by AC/DC. Read it before the issue hits stores on Wednesday. Check out the preview below.

Ghost Rider #3

by Benjamin Percy & Brent Peeples, cover by Kael Ngu

Johnny Blaze needs to know the truth behind what happened to him in Hayden Falls. But not only does he have an FBI agent tailing him, there are supernatural forces at work that want to see him off the road again, including a nightmarish trucker who stains the roads with burned rubber and roadkill.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jun 01, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609979500311

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960609979500321 – GHOST RIDER 3 MOBILI SPIDER-MAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609979500331 – GHOST RIDER 3 MOMOKO STORMBREAKERS VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609979500341 – GHOST RIDER 3 LAND VARIANT – $3.99 US

