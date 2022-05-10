GI Joe: Saturday Morning Adventures #3 Preview: Yo Nostalgia!

Posted on
by
|
Comments

This preview of GI Joe: Saturday Morning Adventures #3 features callbacks to The M.A.S.S. Device and The Pyramid of Darkness as Cobra Commanders continues his latest doomed attempt at world domination. The only drawback of this comic is that IDW waited until they were about to lose the GI Joe license before doing something like this. Check out the preview below.

GI JOE: SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #3
IDW PUBLISHING
FEB220412
(W) Erik Burnham (A / CA) Dan Schoening
G.I. Joe has tracked down Cobra's new island base-and is making plans to invade! The Joes are determined to rescue Duke and regain everything that Cobra stole during their recent attacks in France, Japan, and the United States. Meanwhile, Cobra Commander's temper leads to a misuse of his new source of power, one that might just expedite a showdown between his ruthless organization and America's elite special mission force! Join us for the penultimate chapter of this four-part storyline, "A Little Island Getaway!"
In Shops: 5/11/2022
SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Jude Terror

A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.