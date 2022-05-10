GI Joe: Saturday Morning Adventures #3 Preview: Yo Nostalgia!

This preview of GI Joe: Saturday Morning Adventures #3 features callbacks to The M.A.S.S. Device and The Pyramid of Darkness as Cobra Commanders continues his latest doomed attempt at world domination. The only drawback of this comic is that IDW waited until they were about to lose the GI Joe license before doing something like this. Check out the preview below.

GI JOE: SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #3

IDW PUBLISHING

FEB220412

(W) Erik Burnham (A / CA) Dan Schoening

G.I. Joe has tracked down Cobra's new island base-and is making plans to invade! The Joes are determined to rescue Duke and regain everything that Cobra stole during their recent attacks in France, Japan, and the United States. Meanwhile, Cobra Commander's temper leads to a misuse of his new source of power, one that might just expedite a showdown between his ruthless organization and America's elite special mission force! Join us for the penultimate chapter of this four-part storyline, "A Little Island Getaway!"

In Shops: 5/11/2022

SRP: $3.99

