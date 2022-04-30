Giant-Size X-Men: Thunderbird #1 Preview: Thunderbird is Back, Brah

John Proudstar returns home after his resurrection in this preview of Giant-Size X-Men: Thunderbird #1, but how much has the world changed? For example, has popular slang changed since Thunderbird first bit the bullet in 1975, brah? Absolutely not, brah. Check out the preview below, brah.

Giant-Size X-Men: Thunderbird #1

by Nyla Rose & Steve Orlando & David Cutler, cover by Ken Lashley

All Elite Wrestling superstar Nyla Rose slams into Krakoa with a back-breaking one-shot featuring the first X-Man to die in action! In this mega-sized one-shot, Rose teams up with comics star Steve Orlando and First Nations artist David Cutler to grapple with the ramifications of Thunderbird's recent resurrection! The world John Proudstar has returned to is completely different from the one he once knew. Looking to find refuge in the familiar, Thunderbird seeks out someone from his past at an Apache reservation…and uncovers a horrifying threat to the Indigenous mutant community. Will Thunderbird be able to save his people? Or will his justified rage lead him astray?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.19"H x 0.06"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale May 04, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620217100111

| Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620217100131 – GIANT-SIZE X-MEN: THUNDERBIRD 1 CHARLES VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620217100141 – GIANT-SIZE X-MEN: THUNDERBIRD 1 CUTLER DESIGN VARIANT – $4.99 US

