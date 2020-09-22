Girl Haven by Lilah Sturges, Meaghan Carter in Oni December Solicits

Oni Press' December 2020 solicitations include original graphic novel Girl Haven by Lilah Sturges and Meaghan Carter – even though it's only out in February 2021. About a fantasy world that only allows women or girls entry, But then Ash gains entry – which asks all sorts of questions. There's more from Invader Zim, Rick & Morty, Aggretsuko and the rest of Oni's December listings.

GIRL HAVEN GN

OCT201499

(W) Lilah Sturges (A) Meaghan Carter

Three years ago, Ash's mom, Kristin, left home and never came back. Now, Ash lives in the house where Kristin grew up. All of her things are there. Her old room, her old clothes, and the shed where she spent her childhood creating a fantasy world called Koretris.

Ash knows all about Koretris: how it's a haven for girls, with no men or boys allowed, and filled with fanciful landscapes and creatures. When Ash's friends decide to try going to Koretris using one of Kristin's spell books, Ash doesn't think anything will happen. But the spell works, and Ash discovers that the world Kristin created is actually a real place with real inhabitants and very real danger.

But if Koretris is real, why is Ash there? Everyone has always called Ash a boy. Ash uses he/him pronouns. Shouldn't the spell have kept Ash out? And what does it mean if it let Ash in?

In Shops: Feb 10, 2021

SRP: $14.99

ONE SOUL 10TH ANNIVERSARY HC ED (MR)

OCT201500

(W) Ray Fawkes (A) Ray Fawkes

Comprised entirely of double page spreads split into eighteen panels, with each panel featuring one character's life, cartoonist Ray Fawkes uses an experimental narrative structure to artfully craft eighteen linear stories into one non-linear masterpiece.

In Shops: Feb 24, 2021

SRP: $24.99

AGGRETSUKO HC MEET HER FRIENDS (MR)

OCT201501

(W) Cat Farris, Arielle Jovellanos, James Asmus (A) Lisa DuBois, Diigii Daguna, Megan Huang

You've come to love Aggretsuko, now get to know her friends in this hardcover collection of the fan-favorite miniseries. This fun and fanciful book puts the spotlight on PROTEIN, Fenneko, and Mr. Ton in three standalone stories.

Featuring stories from Cat Ferris, Arielle Jovellanos, James Asmus, Lisa DuBois, Diigii Daguna, and Megan Huang, this is a must-have for fans of the hit Netflix show!

In Shops: Feb 24, 2021

SRP: $11.99

AGGRETSUKO MEET HER FRIENDS #2 CVR A DAGUNA

OCT201502

(W) Arielle Jovellanos (A/CA) Diigii Daguna

After Retsuko accidentally becomes a meme on a social media app, Fenneko mentions a news article on how viral stars have gotten fired for inadvertently giving their companies bad PR. When Anai blackmails Retsuko and threatens to send the video to everyone in the company, Retsuko begs Fenneko to use her shrewd Internet savvy to make sure the higher-ups never learn of her viral stardom. In an Ocean's 11-type heist, Fenneko masterminds an elaborate plot to stop Anai and enlists the talents of Gori, Washimi, Tsunoda, and Haida.

In Shops: Dec 02, 2020

SRP: $3.99

AGGRETSUKO MEET HER FRIENDS #2 CVR B

OCT201503

INVADER ZIM QUARTERLY HOLIDAY SPECIAL #1 CVR A ALEXOVICH

OCT201504

(W) Eric Trueheart (A/CA) Aaron Alexovich

The holidays are upon us and we come bearing gifts! This Invader ZIM holiday special boasts THREE festive stories: The Ghosts of Fistmas pay ZIM a visit, a floating Santa-being vs. hive-mind aliens, and we peer into Professor Membrane's past to learn the origins of his anti-Santa ways. All that PLUS more bonus deranged winter fun! In Shops: Dec 23, 2020 SRP: $5.99

INVADER ZIM QUARTERLY HOLIDAY SPECIAL #1 CVR B WUCINICH

OCT201505

COURTNEY CRUMRIN TP VOL 07

OCT201506

(W) Ted Naifeh (A) Ted Naifeh

Aloysius Crumrin may be a warlock, but that doesn't mean he's sympathetic to others of his kind-especially when they step outside the bounds of Ravenna's Law and take their magic to dangerous heights. Working for lawyer and magic connoisseur Horace Crisp gives Aloysius the chance to track down these rogue witches and warlocks and strip them of their power. He just needs to keep his own magical ancestry-and powers-to himself.

But he doesn't count on Alice Crisp, Horace's tenacious daughter, accompanying him on missions, or on trusting her with his secret. And he doesn't count on falling in love… which proves more dangerous than anything when Horace gets his own taste of the power magic wields.

In Shops: Feb 03, 2021 SRP: $12.99

QUINCREDIBLE VOL 01 QUEST TO BE BEST

OCT201507

(W) Rodney Barnes (A/CA) Selina Espiritu

Invulnerability is a pretty useless superpower if you've only got a one hundred pound frame to back it up. That's what Quinton West's life became when he went from small guy who got beat up to small guy who can't get hurt after the meteor shower dubbed "The Event" gifted him the power of invulnerability but no other powers to compliment it. But there's more to Quin than meets the eye, and Quin realizes that he can use his quirky hobby of creating Rube Goldberg-like devices to outsmart the opposition.

In Shops: Nov 25, 2020 SRP: $14.99

RICK & MORTY EVER AFTER #3 CVR A STERN

OCT201508

(W) Sam Maggs (A/CA) Sarah Stern

RICK & MORTY EVER AFTER #3 CVR B HELEN

OCT201509

VAIN #3

OCT201510

(W) Eliot Rahal (A/CA) Emily Pearson

It's 1955, and The Vain are caught in the crossfires of Havana's crime ring. Meanwhile, FBI Agent Felix Franklin is hot on their trail. But with little evidence to prove their existence, he's uncertain if he's closing in on the "blood bandits," or chasing ghosts.

In Shops: Dec 09, 2020 SRP: $3.99

DRYAD #7

OCT201511

(W) Kurtis J. Wiebe (A) Justin Barcelo (CA) Tomas Oleksak

Morgan is now working with Creston and the radicalized Sowers to find answers about what experiments the twins endured, and for what reason. Meanwhile, the shock of powerful magic has left its mark on the twins. For Griffon, it's made clear there's something different about them, and he gains a sense of self and confidence he's never felt before. For Rana, it throws her whole identity off-axis, only worsened by the world being completely different than they knew.

In Shops: Dec 02, 2020 SRP: $3.99

BACKTRACK #9 (MR)

OCT201512

(W) Brian Joines (A) Jake Elphick (CA) Marco D'Alfonso

The drivers continue their treasure hunt across Port Royal in search for clues that will get them to the final leg of the race. But with the finish line in sight, Quellex has started quick-firing twists and turns. Meanwhile, a tragic accident awaits them back at home base.

In Shops: Dec 02, 2020 SRP: $3.99