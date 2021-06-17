Glory At Chris Ware Original Acme Novelty Library Artwork At Auction

We've been looking at the 2021 June 17 – 19 Comics & Comic Art Signature Auction #7244 auction from Heritage, which may be their most significant comic book auction to date with some insanely valuable, desirable, and influential examples of original comic book artwork, such as the following pages drawn by Chris Ware for Acme Novelty Library and Building Stories, as intricate and well designed on the page to create unique comic book storytelling experiences as you will remember from the books…

Chris Ware Acme Novelty Library #8 "Jimmy Corrigan" Story Page Original Art (Fantagraphics, 1996). This full page is actually two pages (top and bottom sections) from the Jimmy Corrigan story that ran in issue #8. These pages were acquired by the consignor directly from Chris Ware. In addition to being in Acme #8, these two pages are also in the legendary, best-selling, award-winning book, Jimmy Corrigan: The Smartest Kid on Earth, where they form a key and incredibly poignant moment in the entire 380-page story — the only moment where Jimmy's dad says "He's mine" in the whole story! They were created in ink over blue pencil on a single sheet of illustration board with an image area of 14.25" x 23". There is slight toning and minor residue staining along the left edge. There is also minor corner wear. Personalized and signed by Ware in the lower right margin. In Excellent condition. It will end at 2:00 PM Central Time, Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Chris Ware Acme Novelty Library #13 Story Pages 65-66 Original Art (Fantagraphics, 1999). Set in the past, this is from the story of Jimmy Corrigan's grandfather when he was just a boy. The two pages were created on a single board (as the book is in landscape format), with the top half being Page 65 and the large lower panel being a full-page splash for Page 66. Created in ink over blue pencil on Bristol board with an image area of 14.25" x 23.5". There are black text box paste-ups. The Bristol has been affixed to a 21.5" x 30.5" black mat backboard. Minor handling wear and in Very Good condition. It will end at 2:00 PM Central Time, Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Chris Ware Building Stories Story Page Original Art (Pantheon, 2012). Building Stories was a completely new kind of comic book product. It was designed to be an immersive affair, with 14 different items boxed together instead of being simply in one large book. Included were large fold-out broadsheets, three magazines, two comic strip format items, two pamphlets, a four-panel storyboard, a hardcover book, and a book designed similar to the "Little Golden Book" children's book series. This traditional panel page format piece was created in ink over blue pencil on Bristol board with an image area of 11.75" x 16". The consignor purchased this item from Ware at an art show at Adam Baumgold in 2012. Signed by Ware in the lower right margin. In Excellent condition. It will end at 2:00 PM Central Time, Thursday, June 17, 2021.