Go Go Loser Ranger! Manga in Kodansha's May 2024 Solicits

Power Ranger manga dark parody Go Go Loser Ranger by Negi Haruba returns with a tenth volume in Kodansha's May 2024 solicits.

GO GO LOSER RANGER GN VOL 10 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

MAR242108

(W) Negi Haruba (A / CA) Negi Haruba

Thirteen years ago, an evil army of mysterious alien monsters invaded the Earth, but the great protectors of mankind-the Divine Dragon Rangers-rose up to stop them! To this day, the fate of the Earth hangs in the balance as the fierce struggle continues to unfold! Or does it? In truth, the evil aliens were subjugated within the first year, and they've now become nothing more than clowns forced to act out their continuous defeat every week for the entertainment of the masses. But one of the aliens has had enough. Something has to change! He'll rebel against the strongest might of the Dragon Rangers and destroy them all!

In Shops: May 22, 2024

YEARNING FOX LIES IN WAIT GN VOL 01

KODANSHA COMICS

MAR242129

(W) Nmura (A) Nmura

The year is 1920, the 9th year of the Taisho Period. Lifelong philomath Kiyo Fukasaku is ecstatic when he's admitted into the Imperial University, and can't wait to begin his new life in the nation's capital…that is, until he gets lost and already finds himself on hard times on his first day in the big city. Luckily, he runs into Ozaki, an eccentric, seemingly well-off man who invites Kiyo to stay in his mansion after he learns about his financial troubles. But there's more to the handsome stranger than meets the eye. It turns out that Ozaki is a fox spirit who had some sort of connection to Kiyo's grandfather, Seishirou, and he invites Kiyo to live with him as a way to repay Seishirou's kindness. But just what kind of relationship did Ozaki and Seishirou have, and what does it mean for Ozaki and Kiyo?

In Shops: May 15, 2024

TURNS OUT MY ONLINE FRIEND IS MY REAL LIFE BOSS GN VOL 01

KODANSHA COMICS

MAR242125

(W) Nmura (A) Nmura

A nerdy workplace BL dramedy manga perfect for fans of Cherry Magic!, Candy Color Paradox, and Yagi the Bookshop Goat, from the creator of The Yearning Fox Lies in Wait. Over 300 pages of manga in one volume! Hashimoto is a perfectly average salaryman, working a repetitive office job, made all the worse by his stylish, strait-laced boss, who insists everything be done by the book. Whatever he does for this perfectionist, it's just not good enough! Thankfully, Hashimoto can go home to his favorite online video game, where he can unload on the forgiving shoulders of his best friend, whom he knows only by the name "Uma." The duo make plans to meet in person, but when they do, Hashimoto is horrified by a revelation that will change his entire life!

In Shops: May 29, 2024

I CANT SAY NO TO LONELY GIRL GN VOL 02

KODANSHA COMICS

MAR242110

(W) Kashikaze (A / CA) Kashikaze

If you crave the latest yuri trending now in Japan, you need this Lonely Girl! Quintessential good girl Sakurai finds herself trapped in the middle of a bribery scheme. Her teacher offers to write a recommendation letter in exchange for luring a truant student into attendance. Sakurai pins down the reclusive transfer student Honda, but there are strings attached. Honda demands that Sakurai grant one wish every day. The first wish is a kiss-and Sakurai finds herself feeling very eager to please…

In Shops: May 29, 2024

ANYWAY IM FALLING IN LOVE WITH YOU GN VOL 02

KODANSHA COMICS

MAR242097

(W) Haruka Mitsui (A / CA) Haruka Mitsui

An irresistible shojo manga offering an all-you-can-eat-buffet of high school drama, adolescent crushes, and childhood nostalgia. Just as Mizuho truly considers what Kizuki means to her, her long-admired Saito-sempai professes his feelings! With her system overloaded by new and confusing emotions, Mizuho comes down with a fever. Her childhood friends are eager to help, but soon realize they have their own tumultuous feelings to face.

In Shops: May 08, 2024

FED UP WITH BEING THE SPOILED QUEEN'S GENIUS BUTLER GN VOL 01

KODANSHA COMICS

MAR242104

(W) Suu Morishita

Leet isn't just any butler. His mistress, Princess Kilik, demands the impossible-and he delivers it, seven times before breakfast. But one day, Leet decides enough is enough, and he flees for a neighboring land where the talented rise up through the ranks instead of languishing in thankless, dead-end jobs. Under a new name, Lilt, he enrolls in a training and job placement program, and rapidly discovers that, easy as "wax on, wax off," his butlering skills make him a valuable asset!

In Shops: May 01, 2024

A DO GN VOL 02

KODANSHA COMICS

MAR242096

(W) Amano Jaku (A / CA) Amano Jaku

Following a wave of immigration, Japan has became a volatile mix of people and cultures, rocked by the protests of xenophobic extremists unhappy with the new status quo. A brash, job-hopping young woman named Riko is driving her scooter through one such protest when she sees a boy about to get run over by a truck. Riko just manages to shove him out of the way, and, in the hours that follow, she finds herself looking after the boy, named Eito. Riko takes Eito out for a bowl of ramen, but just as they're about to dig in, Eito is fired upon by a distant army sniper. As the bullet pierces the restaurant window and comes whizzing toward Eito, plant-like tendrils snake out from his arm and stop it in mid-flight. Who in the world is this boy?

In Shops: May 08, 2024

AS A REINCARNATED ARISTOCRAT I'LL USE MY APPRAISAL SKILL TO RISE IN THE WORLD GN VOL 11

KODANSHA COMICS

MAR242098

(W) Natsumi Inoue (A / CA) jimmy

A salaryman suffers a heart attack and is reborn in another world as Ars Louvent, the child of an aristocratic house. Though lacking in physical strength, Ars has a unique "appraisal" skill that lets him see other people's stats and latent abilities. He puts this skill to the test by discovering a downtrodden young man with fearsome blade skills and a street urchin with a knack for magic. Has Ars found the diamonds in the rough that will help him secure his family's fortunes?

In Shops: Jul 31, 2024

BLOOD BLADE GN VOL 02 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

MAR242099

(W) Oma Sei (A / CA) Oma Sei

Count Dracula is reborn as a katana-wielding young vampiress in a new, never-seen-before action manga set in a gritty, alternate-history Europe! Having narrowly escaped being blown to pieces, Count Vlad squares off against the mercenaries known as Grace and Gramps. However, what began as a battle to the death takes an unexpected turn when the pair end up joining the band of travelers. Count Vlad soon stumbles across none other than the Justiciar, the man who had him executed in the distant past. The Justiciar then recounts the tragic story of his imprisonment and his son's death. Yet he may not have been entirely forthcoming, as Count Vlad and friends soon learn when they cross paths with a young assassin…

In Shops: May 22, 2024

BLUE LOCK GN VOL 12

KODANSHA COMICS

MAR242100

(W) Muneyuki Kaneshiro (A) Yusuke Nomura

A mad young coach gathers soccer players from across the country to compete in a series of bizarre challenges in a high-tech colosseum he calls Blue Lock. After making it through the grueling Second Selection, Isagi and the remaining thirty-four strikers prepare for their next challenge, a match against the current U-20 Japan team. At stake: a chance to represent Japan on the world stage as part of the U-20 team. However, with only eleven spots available on the Blue Lock team, Isagi must first clear tryouts if he is to keep his dreams alive. Can he assert his place among the best of the best?

In Shops: May 01, 2024

BLUE WOLVES OF MIBU GN VOL 02

KODANSHA COMICS

MAR242101

(W) Tsuyoshi Yasuda (A) Tsuyoshi Yasuda

The year is 1863. It is a turbulent time in Japan, as rising anxieties about the modernizing world coincide with the decline of the shogunate, and the possibility of civil war looms. As disgruntled samurai flood into the city of Kyoto, a group of ronin warriors are recruited to maintain peace and protect the shogunate's interests: the Mibu Roshigumi, later known as the Shinsengumi! Despite his youth and small stature, Nio begins to turn heads among the Roshigumi with his work ethic and forthright personality. But all is not well within the group-some plot against the Roshigumi for their own interests, and their resources are scant. Fortunately, a plea to the mighty daimyo of Aizu might just gain them an audience. Will the scrappy group of misfits find themselves a powerful backer, or will they be relegated to the dustbin of history?

In Shops: May 29, 2024

A CONDITION OF LOVE GN VOL 08

KODANSHA COMICS

MAR242102

(W) Megumi Morino (A) Megumi Morino

Hotaru is a 16-year-old high school first year who has always been ambivalent about love, preferring instead to have a lively life with her family and friends. So when she sees her schoolmate, Hananoi-kun, sitting in the snow after a messy, public breakup, she thinks nothing of offering to share her umbrella. But when he asks her out in the middle of her classroom the next day, she can't help but feel that her life is about to change in a big way!

In Shops: May 29, 2024

DRIFTING DRAGONS GN VOL 16

KODANSHA COMICS

MAR242103

(W) Taku Kuwabara (A / CA) Taku Kuwabara

The daily routine aboard an airborne draking vessel springs to vivid life in this exquisitely crafted tale in the tradition of the lush, transporting fantasy of Hayao Miyazaki. Part travelogue, part imaginary cookbook, and part otherworldly slice of life, Drifting Dragons tells the stories of the Quin Zaza and the colorful band of misfits that makes up her crew.

In Shops: May 08, 2024

FIRE FORCE OMNIBUS GN VOL 10 VOL 28-30

KODANSHA COMICS

MAR242105

(W) Atsushi Ohkubo (A / CA) Atsushi Ohkubo

In the year 198 of the Age of the Sun, Tokyo is a crowded cosmopolis. But the world's most populous city is threatened by devils that cause people to burst into flame at random! The only ones who can stop it are the Fire Force, a team of specialized firefighters. The young Shinra, blessed with the ability to ignite his feet and travel at the speed of a rocket, wants nothing more than to be a hero, and knows that this is the place for him! But he's not the best at following orders… Includes volume 28-30 of the original series.

In Shops: May 08, 2024

GACHIAKUTA GN VOL 02

KODANSHA COMICS

MAR242106

(W) Kei Urana (A) Hideyoshi Andou

Rudo lives in the slums of a floating town, where the poor scrape by under the shadow of the rich who live a sumptuous life, simply casting their garbage off the side, into the abyss. Then one day, he's falsely accused of murder, and his wrongful conviction leads to an unimaginable punishment-exile off the edge, with the rest of the trash. Down on the surface, the cast-off waste of humanity has bred vicious monsters, and if Rudo wants to have any hope of discovering the truth and seeking vengeance against those who cast him into Hell, he will have to master a new power and join a group known as the Cleaners who battle the hulking trash beasts of the Pit!

In Shops: May 01, 2024

GAZING AT STAR NEXT DOOR GN VOL 02

KODANSHA COMICS

MAR242107

(W) Ammitsu (A) Ammitsu

Chiaki is a pretty normal teenage girl. Since they were kids, she's had a thing for her best friend Subaru-who's fast becoming the hottest young actor in Japan! With Subaru threatening to slip away, Chiaki has a decision to make: Will she finally take her shot, or give Subaru up to his adoring public?

In Shops: May 08, 2024

GREAT CLERIC GN VOL 09

KODANSHA COMICS

MAR242109

(W) Hiiro Akikaze (A) sime

Ordered by the Pope to study at the clinic of his old enemy Bottaculli, Luciel returns to Merratoni. But their fateful reunion takes a turn when one of Bottaculli's slaves mysteriously breaks the restraints of his curse and rebels. Luciel saves the wicked healer's life and learns that the corruption plaguing this world reaches farther than he thought. Even the "freedom" boasted by the Independent City-State of Yenice seems to be for appearances only.

In Shops: May 29, 2024

I SEE YOUR FACE TURNED AWAY GN VOL 01

KODANSHA COMICS

MAR242111

(W) Rumi Ichinohe

From the creator of My Sweet Girl comes a new manga about four teenagers and their four stories of unrequited love. One might call Hikari extraordinarily ordinary. One day, she takes up a new hobby-imagining what a romance would be like between her pretty friend Mari and the cute guy in their class, Ohtani. It's all in harmless fun, until the roles start to get tangled in Hikari's mind. Does she really have to be just the best friend in this love story? And just who is on Ohtani's mind when his eyes drift away?

In Shops: May 08, 2024

KEI X YAKU BOUND BY LAW GN VOL 01

KODANSHA COMICS

MAR242112

(W) Yoshie Kaoruhara

Opposite sides of the law flirt with danger-and each other-in a tangled web of political intrigue that is fraught with deception and secrets. Ichiro, an agent with the Tokyo Metropolitan Public Security Bureau, receives orders to make contact with and closely surveil Shiro, a yakuza hotshot whose bed partners include a considerable amount of influential male politicians. The mission takes an unexpected turn when they realize they've both been pursuing the same cold case: the disappearance of Rion Nakaba, Ichiro's senior and Shiro's sister. Determined to uncover the truth, the two secretly team up under the guise of lovers to try and pick up her trail…

In Shops: May 15, 2024

MAGUS OF LIBRARY GN VOL 07

KODANSHA COMICS

MAR242113

(W) Mitsu Izumi (A / CA) Mitsu Izumi

In the small village of Amun lives a poor boy named Theo. Theo adores books, but because of his pointed ears and impoverished life, he isn't allowed to use the village library. As he endures the prejudice and hatred of the village, he dreams of going where such things don't exist: Aftzaak, the City of Books. But one day, Theo chances to meet a Kafna-a librarian who works for the great library of Aftzaak-and his life changes forever…

In Shops: May 22, 2024

MEDALIST GN VOL 02

KODANSHA COMICS

MAR242114

(W) Tsurumaikada (A / CA) Tsurumaikada

Inori is a little girl who dreams of becoming a figure skater. Yet, the obstacles to this dream feel insurmountable: Inori's already "too old" (she's 11); she's always had trouble at school; and, worst of all, her older sister's skating dreams ended in failure, so her mother is dead set against putting her other daughter through a similar experience. Still, the rink is the only place Inori can be herself, and she's out on the ice when a fateful meeting takes place. Tsukasa, a frustrated coach on the edge of giving up competitive skating himself, will join Inori to form an unstoppable duo powered by hard work, transcendent joy, and an unshakeable belief that they can prove everyone wrong.

In Shops: May 08, 2024

NINA STARRY BRIDE GN VOL 04

KODANSHA COMICS

MAR242115

(W) RIKACHI (A / CA) RIKACHI

Nina had a rough start to life, orphaned and stealing to survive, only to be abducted for her unusual lapis lazuli eyes. But to her surprise, her captor, Prince Azure, ordained that she would live the life of a princess… specifically, that of the recently deceased princess-priestess, Alisha, who had her same eyes. Despite her changing fortune, Nina won't give up her old life without a fight. Azure might just be the one to finally match her wits, but how much can she trust him? And can she stop the feelings budding in her heart, knowing she must eventually marry another…?

In Shops: May 01, 2024

NINJA VS GOKUDO GN

KODANSHA COMICS

MAR242116

(W) Shinsuke Kondo (A) Shinsuke Kondo

An outrageous new action series, like Jojo's Bizarre Adventure meets Fist of the North Star! Shinoha is a frickin' ninja. He can't even smile because of a dark trauma in his past that you'll find out about later. But for now, what you need to know is, he kicks ass and can kill so many guys. Kiwami, on the other hand, looks like a regular business guy, but actually he's a flipping yakuza. Everyone knows ninjas and yakuzas have been at war for three hundred years, so when Kiwami and Shinoha meet, it's like, fwoosh, slice, kabloop, stab stab stab… My point is, this manga has Real Ultimate Power and, if you read it? Maybe you can too.

In Shops: Jun 12, 2024

SAILOR MOON NAOKO TAKEUCHI COLLECTION VOL 08

KODANSHA COMICS

MAR242117

(W) Naoko Takeuchi (A / CA) Naoko Takeuchi

Teenager Usagi is not the best athlete, she's never gotten good grades, and, well, she's a bit of a crybaby. But when she meets a talking cat, she begins a journey that will teach her she has a well of great strength just beneath the surface and the heart to inspire and stand up for her friends as Sailor Moon! Featuring an updated translation and high page count in a more affordable, portable edition, perfect to go wherever you or the magical guardian in your life want to take it.

In Shops: May 22, 2024

SEVEN DEADLY SINS FOUR KNIGHTS OF APOCALYPSE GN VOL 12

KODANSHA COMICS

MAR242118

(W) Nakaba Suzuki (A / CA) Nakaba Suzuki

Percival has always lived with his grandfather on the idyllic, remote God's Finger. And though Percival loves the simple life, he longs for adventure. That is, until adventure comes knocking at his door, tearing away everything he's ever known and leaving him alone in the world. Now Percival has no choice but to go out into the world and see what it holds… after all, it's his destiny!

In Shops: May 08, 2024

SHANGRI LA FRONTIER GN VOL 11

KODANSHA COMICS

MAR242119

(W) Katarina (A / CA) Ryosuke Fuji

Having survived a fierce attack by one of the Shangri-La Frontier PK clans, Sunraku goes into the fighting ring against ten powerful monsters as part of a unique scenario. He barely escapes with his life, only to then receive an invitation from his gamer friend Pencilgon to help her take down a unique monster known as Wethermon the Tombguard. With Wethermon still undefeated by any of the game's 30 million players, Sunraku may have bitten off more than he can chew!

In Shops: May 01, 2024

SHES MY KNIGHT GN VOL 02 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

MAR242120

(W) Saisou

Haruma Ichinose, 17, has been popular since he was born. So popular, in fact, that he figured no one could even come close… until he met Yuki Mogami. She's tall, cool, collected, and totally makes him crazy. He may just be in love… but can he deal with falling for someone even more dashing than himself?

In Shops: May 01, 2024

A SIGN OF AFFECTION OMNIBUS GN

KODANSHA COMICS

MAR242121

(W) Suu Morishita

Yuki, who's always been deaf, is used to communicating with sign language and her phone. But she's not used to English, so when a tourist from overseas asks for directions, she nearly panics… until a handsome stranger steps in to help. His name is Itsuomi, and it turns out he's a friend of a friend. A charismatic globetrotter, Itsuomi speaks three languages, but he's never had a deaf friend. The two feel drawn to each other and plan a date on a romantic winter's night, but Yuki's friend is afraid that she might be setting herself up to get hurt. Could this be something real? Includes volumes 1-3.

In Shops: May 01, 2024

THAT TIME I GOT REINCARNATED AS A SLIME GN VOL 24 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

MAR242122

(W) Fuse (A / CA) Taiki Kawakami

Now that things have mostly been settled with Hinata, its time for Rimuru to announce his rise to Demon Lord to the world. Thus, Tempest prepares to hold a ceremony, inviting other countries to attend. Will the nation of monsters be able to convince people to respect its right to exist and its leader, though? It certainly seems like Rimuru has his work cut out for him.

In Shops: May 15, 2024

THAT TIME I REINCARNATED SLIME TRINITY GN VOL 08 (RES) (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

MAR242123

(W) Fuse, Tae Tono (A / CA) Tae Tono

Trinity in Tempest is the grand tour of Rimiru's world that fans have always wanted. Through the eyes of three cute little monsters, one from the fox clan, one from the dragon clan, and one from the winged clan, readers will meet the residents of the utopia in Jura Forest, and get a peek at how they live their lives. The little group's leader, Phos, is a fox girl from the Beast Kingdom of Eurazania. But this isn't just a pleasure trip for her… she's visiting Tempest on secret orders from Lord Carrion. What would a demon lord want with Rimiru's monster paradise?

In Shops: May 08, 2024

TSUGUMI PROJECT GN VOL 05 (RES)

KODANSHA COMICS

MAR242124

(W) ippatu

In this acclaimed, postapocalyptic action manga, a soldier named Leon is taken from his family on a trumped-up charge and dropped into a suicide mission to recover a dangerous weapon from a deadly place, a place ruled by huge, irradiated, mutated monsters-a place once known, 200 years ago, as Japan. One of the scant pieces of information they have is the weapon's codename: Tsugumi.

In Shops: May 29, 2024

VAMPIRE DORMITORY GN VOL 11 (RES)

KODANSHA COMICS

MAR242126

(W) Ema Toyama (A) Ema Toyama

Mito has finally married her love, Ruka, and become a vampire herself. But she causes chaos when she can't control her blood thirst, so Komori tells her that she must leave the Land of Vampires and undertake "bride training." Once again donning a male disguise, Mito enrolls in a peculiar all-boys academy filled with enigmatic and charming young men… who all turn out to be nightmares, zombies, and even werewolves! Will Mito be able to keep her true identity hidden and succeed in becoming Ruka's bride?

In Shops: May 22, 2024

WANDANCE GN VOL 09

KODANSHA COMICS

MAR242127

(W) Coffee (A) Coffee

Kabo and Kabe show up for their B-Boy battle, where figuring out a team name is only the first of their problems. They soon find themselves running into old friends, old antagonists-and at least one fearsome dancer who seems to have it out for Kabe… If he and Kabo are going to make it to the top of the contest, they'll have to figure out how to understand each other on the fly, or they might just get buried in the first round! Meanwhile, in Tokyo, Wanda is turning heads at Assay's showcase practice, and earning more than a little jealousy along the way. But when her fellow dancers see how devoted she is to her craft, they begin to open up to her, and new friendships seem like they could start to bloom…

In Shops: May 22, 2024

WITCH HAT ATELIER KITCHEN GN VOL 04

KODANSHA COMICS

MAR242128

(W) Hiromi Sato (A / CA) Kamome Shirahama

As the new trial comes to an end, one of Coco's rewards from Beldaruit the Wise is the story of Qifrey's past and how he came to desire the mysteries of magic. Feeling a connection with her own desire to save her mother, Coco departs for the source of all answers: the Tower of Tomes. But it is a perilous journey to make on her own, and the secrets held within could sway even the most virtuous of witches…

In Shops: May 22, 2024

MY LOVESICK LIFE AS A 90S OTAKU GN VOL 03

VERTICAL COMICS

MAR242245

(W) Nico Nicholson (A) Nico Nicholson

Otaku culture has finally become mainstream, and Megumi can't quite get used to it. Divorced, with a teen daughter, Megumi thinks fondly back to her days as an anime and manga otaku-in 1995. That year, she transferred to a new school and decided to start fresh by hiding her otaku interests. She found herself taken under the wing of a basketball ace named Masamune, who's got a kind heart and looks just like one of her favorite characters. Though Megumi catches a whiff of destiny in the air, she's crushed to learn that Masamune detests otaku…

In Shops: May 15, 2024

MY UNIQUE SKILL MAKES ME OP LIGHT NOVEL VOL 05

VERTICAL INC

MAR242246

(W) Nazuna Miki (A / CA) Subachi

Ryota Sato gets the surprise of his life when he's suddenly transported into another world and nearly clobbered at the hands of the young, pretty adventurer Emily Brown. This new world revolves around defeating monsters and profiting off whatever they drop-food, money, items, and more. Unfortunately for Ryota, he has no skills to speak of… until he learns he has otherworldly drop luck that brings him never-before-seen items! Suddenly his luck turns around… or does it?

In Shops: May 22, 2024

