Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: daredevil, matt murdock

God Saved Matt Murdock From Hell? Daredevil #1 Spoilers

In Daredevil #13 by Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto, Matt Murdock saved his friend Foggy Nelson (and President Joe Biden) from Hell.

In Daredevil #13 by Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto, Matt Murdock saved his friend Foggy Nelson (and President Joe Biden) from being trapped, naked, in Hell. But only at the cost of keeping him there.

But in Daredevil #14, six months on, he was somehow back already. Father Murdock, a priest working in a Catholic Church, and foster home, without memories of Elektra or knowledge of Daredevil. Though still called to fight the fight with his walking stick…

And now we have a new Daredevil #1 and a new Born Again story by Saladin Ahmed and Aaron Kuder. And some kind of explanation of what happened, given by Matt Murdock to his "lost love" Elektra.

And he's not going anywhere.

He's on a mission from God.

But it looks as if he may have a side quest or two…

DAREDEVIL #1

MARVEL COMICS

JUN231141

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Aaron Kuder (CA) John Romita Jr.

BORN AGAIN!

The new era of Daredevil starts here! Industry stars SALADIN AHMED and AARON KUDER have laced up and entered the ring, ready to take Matt Murdock on a knockout of an adventure! Where does Elektra fit into all of this? What is the future of Hell's Kitchen? Romance! Intrigue! And, of course, ACTION! All delivered in the Mighty Marvel Manner!

Rating T+In Shops: Sep 13, 2023 SRP: $6.99

DAREDEVIL #2

MARVEL COMICS

AUG230682

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Aaron Kuder (CA) John Romita Jr.

THE NEW ERA OF DAREDEVIL CONTINUES!

Industry stars SALADIN AHMED and AARON KUDER's next exciting chapter of DAREDEVIL's new era continues following Daredevil's shocking status quo revealed in issue #1! Corruption is tearing Hell's Kitchen apart! Those who have sworn to protect the city have betrayed their oaths, and Matt Murdock is seeking righteous retribution, one billy club to the face at a time! Daredevil's losing allies left and right…so what does that mean for the love of his life, ELEKTRA?! Rated T+In Shops: Oct 18, 2023 SRP: $4.99

DAREDEVIL #3

MARVEL COMICS

SEP230709

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Aaron Kuder (CA) John Romita Jr.

Daredevil pounds pavement and breaks bones on a crusade against the upstart gang terrorizing Hell's Kitchen. But that crusade will put Matt face-to-face with his deadliest enemy – and threaten the very souls of those closest to him. Rated T+In Shops: Nov 08, 2023 SRP: $4.99

DAREDEVIL #4

MARVEL COMICS

SEP230714

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) German Peralta (CA) John Romita Jr.

DON'T MISS…BULLSEYE!

BULLSEYE makes his bloody entrance into Matt Murdock's new life, and Hell's Kitchen is caught in the crossfire. As the bodies pile up, DAREDEVIL is forced to make an impossible choice between stopping his deadliest enemy…and saving the soul of his friend! Rated T+In Shops: Dec 06, 2023 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!