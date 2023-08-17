Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: chip zdarsky, daredevil, marco checchetto

Daredevil Born Again In Marvel Finale (Spoilers)

Daredevil #14 by Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto came to its conclusion yesterday. As Daredevil prepares to be born again...

Daredevil #14 by Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto came to its conclusion yesterday. The Red Fist Saga had seen Elektra hunted for the murder of President Joe Biden, and Matt Murdock literally go to hell to rescue him – and Foggy Nelson along the way. And at the end of the previous issue, condemned himself to hell to allow his friend (and his President) to live.

In the new issue, six months have passed.

The kind of thing Spider-Man and Fantastic Four have been dealing with recently. Matt Murdock is dead, and Foggy Nelson and Colin North have opened a law practice together.

Elektra Natchios is Daredevil. But she is not alone. It seems that other people continue to put on the mask.

Kingpin has not returned to New York (despite what may have been seen in X-Men, Iron Man and Amazing Spider-Man) and his son, Butch Pharris – now Butch Fisk – trying to be a moral mob boss.

But somehow Matt Murdock is indeed back in the land of the living, Father Murdock, a priest working in a Catholic Church, without memories of Elektra or knowledge of Daredevil…

…but still called to fight the fight with his walking stick…

Of course we have a new Daredevil #1 in September, which appears to have Matt Murdock back in the suit alongside Elektra. Well, at least he gets a couple of weeks off.., until we get a new Born Again story by Saladin Ahmed and Aaron Kuder. And now we know that's what Born Again may be referring to this time.

