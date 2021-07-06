Godkiller: Tomorrow's Ashes #1 Is Black Mask's Most-Ordered Comic Yet

Recently the Black series published by Black Mask Press has started to get orders north of 40,000, which was at that point the publisher's best-selling comic book to date. But if evidence was needed that the direct comic book market is booming again, it might be that Godkiller: Tomorrow's Ashes #1 out today is now Black Mask's most-ordered comic book yet. As a result, comic book stores will also be receiving a secret "thank you" variant cover in their deliveries this week. The variant features the standard painted cover by Nen Chang in a virgin state, without logos or trade dress, and has been limited to one copy per store.

Godkiller: Tomorrow's Ashes is the return, post-pandemic, of the small press comic book series by Matteo Pizzolo and Anna Muckcracker Wieszczyk from 2008 that was turned into a movie back in 2011 and then turned back into a comic from Black Press in 2014. The series went on hiatus with the lockdown and shut down last year, but is now back with a new series by the original comic creative team, and a new jumping-on point. And, it seems, there should be plenty of copies available given the print run.

GODKILLER TOMORROWS ASHES #1 CVR A NEN (MR)

BLACK MASK COMICS

FEB211161

(W) Matteo Pizzolo (A) Anna Wieszczyk (CA) Nen

IT'S BACK! From Matteo Pizzolo (CALEXIT) and Anna Wieszczyk, the comic that Zac Thompson said "pushed me further than I've ever been pushed" returns to ratchet up the chaos and roar through the comic market, spitting punk rock fury, thundering into your eyeballs and running roughshod across your brains with its often mindbending, sometimes horrifying, always clever & devious tale of sci-fi magic, apocalyptic sex, and subversive mindbombs.In Shops: Jul 07, 2021

SRP: $3.99