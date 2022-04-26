Godzilla Rivals: vs. King Ghidorah #1 Preview: Space Race

With Elon Musk distracted by Twitter, Godzilla heads to Mars in this preview of Godzilla Rivals: vs. King Ghidorah #1. Will Godzilla get there first? Check out the preview below.

GODZILLA RIVALS: VS. KING GHIDORAH #1

IDW PUBLISHING

OCT210380

(W) Adam Gorham (A) Adam Gorham (CA) E. J. Su

When Mars invades Earth, Godzilla surfaces from Tokyo Bay and is pulled into battle. Captured and taken by the Martians, Godzilla is forced to fight in a gladiatorial arena, where he faces his biggest challenge yet-King Ghidorah!

In Shops: 4/27/2022

SRP: $7.99

