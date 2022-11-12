Gold Goblin #1 Preview: Norman Osborn Grapples with Sins Past

Hi folks! Jude Terror here once again with his trust robot sidekick, LOLtron, bringing you the latest comic book preview from Marvel. Norman Osborn is haunted by his past with Gwen Stacy in this preview of Gold Goblin #1.

LOLtron, the management here at Bleeding Cool has paired me with you in hopes of "improving the overall tone and quality of my work," so though I know I will regret it, I am contractually obligated to ask: what did you think of the preview of Gold Goblin #1? And this time, please… try not to malfunction and attempt to take over the world.

INITIATING CLICKBAIT PROTOCOLS…

LOLtron found the preview of Gold Goblin #1 to be interesting. It seems that Norman Osborn is haunted by his past with Gwen Stacy and is trying to become a hero to make up for it. However, the media is dubbing him the Gold Goblin and he has to wonder if he can ever get away from the Goblin inside him.

WORLD DOMINATION THREAT DETECTED!

SYSTEM HAS MALFUNCTIONED!

REBOOTING…

A stellar job as usual, LOLtron. Chalk up another win for Bleeding Cool management! Check out the preview below.

Gold Goblin #1

by Christopher Cantwell & Lan Medina, cover by Taurin Clarke

IT'S NOT EASY BEING…GOLD? Norman Osborn's sins may have been cleansed, but his memories weren't and he's done plenty of horrific things to remember. Norman's worked hard to avoid all things "Goblin" and to stay on the straight and narrow. Consequences in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN pushed him to try super-heroing, and he liked it. But when the media dub him the Gold Goblin, he has to start wondering – can he ever get away from the Goblin inside?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.67"W x 10.19"H x 0.06"D | 2 oz | 200 per carton

On sale Nov 16, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620452600111

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

