Gorilla Grodd, Harley Quinn and Catwoman in Dear Super-Villains OGN.

We've had a few more details emerge about Michael Northrop and Gustavo Duarte's followup to their Dear Justice League original graphic novel for kids aged 8 to 12, Dear Super-Villains. Scheduled for April 2021, it looks like it will be featuring Gorilla Grodd, Harley Quinn, Catwoman and the rest of the Legion Of Doom. Here are the solicitation details for the book, out from DC Comics, as you might expect.

Dear Super-Villains 06 April 2021 144 pages

Peek inside the lives of DC's infamous rogues in DEAR SUPER-VILLAINS, the sequel to DEAR JUSTICE LEAGUE, where curious kids write to notorious scoundrels, asking them about life on the dark side. How did Gorilla Grodd get so smart? Did Harley Quinn ever try a career in comedy? Why does Catwoman always lose to Batman? Each chapter highlights members of the Legion of Doom in a sympathetic way that is relatable to kids. But look closely and you may notice the baddies are up to something big! Will the Justice League show up in time to stop them? You'll have to write in to the Tip-line of Evil to find out!

Here's a look at the Harley Quinn chapter from previews…

And in comparison, here's the description for the already-published Dear Justice League.

The greatest heroes in the DC Comics universe, the Justice League, answer mail from their biggest fans–kids!–courtesy of Michael Northrop, New York Times bestselling author of TombQuest, and artist Gustavo Duarte. Does Superman ever make mistakes? What was Wonder Woman's eleventh birthday like? Does Aquaman smell like fish? In this new middle-grade graphic novel, iconic heroes are asked questions both big and small, and when they are not busy saving the world, the Justice League even finds time to respond. Their honest and humorous answers will surprise and delight readers of any age, as it turns out that being a superhero is not too different from being a kid. Full of feats, follies, and colorful illustrations, Dear Justice League gives readers the inside scoop into everyday heroics, no matter who wears the cape!