Fourteen Gossipy Spoilers For Upcoming Batman Comics

We ran one of these in late October and everything within seemed to come to pass. So be warned, these are fourteen gossipy spoilers about Batman. The comics, not the films. And we've been on the money before. Choose how much salt you wish to sprinkle, but it's a good place to start. even if I couldn't count last time.

The first two letters of Ghost-Maker's real name are K and H. Gotham has another protector. Big Henry. Harley Quinn brought the Joker into the restaurant owned by Clownhunter's parents – and secured their deaths at the Joker's hands. We know the deal was that Ghost-Maker would not come to Gotham, but also Bruce Wayne would not enter anywhere that Ghost-Maker had set up camp. Catwoman is not the only woman Batman is, well, you know, but that's timelines for you. And a case of butler interruptus. Nevertheless, Batman will not surrender to The Linear Men. Batman may be the king of one-punch. But sometimes just hitting Batman once is enough. Oh, and how did Batman beat Calendar Man in one blow? He hit him in his week spot. Batman is building a new Batmobile by himself. Sleek, fast, manoeuvrable – and not a tank. No more tanks. However, the Flash is really jealous of Batman's cool new Arctic suit. Bruce Wayne is considered responsible for the Corporate Wars. But now that he is out of Wayne Enterprises, is he no longer on the hook? Clownhunter is just 17 years old. Batman will wear a mask over his mask to protect Gotham from a new kind of enemy. The Joker's revenge on The Phantasm will turn stomachs. And makes me wonder if Geoff Johns knew.

Come back over the next few weeks, or months, and see what matches up.