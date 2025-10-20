Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: amalgam, dan mora, deadpool, grant morrison

Grant Morrison On Batman Vs Deadpool, Amalgam And What's Next

Grant Morrison on Batman Vs Deadpool, Amalgam and what's comes next #grantmorrison

Article Summary Grant Morrison dishes on writing the Batman/Deadpool crossover and its dynamic, accessible tone.

New Amalgam characters debut alongside a nod to classic Marvel/DC crossovers in the upcoming comic.

Expect witty banter on Deadpool as a Deathstroke parody and classic Morrison fourth-wall hijinks.

No Darkseid or Danny the Street cameos, but teasers hint at future Superman/Spider-Man stories.

No, we are still not done. Last week, Grant Morrison took to a Reddit AMA to promote the Batman/Deadpool crossover from DC Comics, they are writing. And they just kept doing it. A select few of which Bleeding Cool has collated, cross-referenced and compiled with this handy tag. Including a return to the book he was promoting, Batman/Deadpool, coming up to FOC and published in November. And telling us "I didn't feel the need to read anything for this. I felt I knew the characters very well. The characterisations emerge through ping-pong back and forth banter. The tone is a kind of all-quadrant, Doctor Who Christmas special kinda thing. It's the sort of comic you could give to a casual reader hopefully, with a complete story and two globally recognised superhero superstars… There's no deep diving into the psyche of either man in this – or is there?"

Could be. Any room for Amalgam ? "We have a new Amalgam character in Batman/Deadpool AND an old favourite!"

? "We have a new Amalgam character in Batman/Deadpool AND an old favourite!" How does it tie into the Zeb Wells/Greg Capullo Deadpool/Batman? "I was able to add a line to link the two but it's very much its own thing. Our story is more over the top, and rooted in comic book lore – especially Marvel and DC crossovers – and is very much the sort of thing people would expect from me."

Deadpool/Batman? "I was able to add a line to link the two but it's very much its own thing. Our story is more over the top, and rooted in comic book lore – especially Marvel and DC crossovers – and is very much the sort of thing people would expect from me." As to Deadpool being seen as a Deathstroke parody, named Wade Wilson rather than Slade Wilson, "Batman has a few things to say about that in Batman/Deadpool…"

named Wade Wilson rather than Slade Wilson, "Batman has a few things to say about that in Batman/Deadpool…" As for being self-referential and fourth wall breakin g, "For Animal Man it was a life-changing revelation, for Wade it's an excuse for jokes!" Grant Morrison will actually be in the issue, remember...

g, "For Animal Man it was a life-changing revelation, for Wade it's an excuse for jokes!" Grant Morrison will actually be in the issue, remember... DC Comics promoted the comic saying "What happens when the World's Greatest Detective meets the Merc with a Mouth? Reality folds in on itself. Archetypes collide. Darkseid is. And, somewhere between Apokolips and Earth-TRN666, a sentient street named Danny hums show tunes about a crusading cape!". Grant clarified this however. "Danny the Street doesn't appear in Batman/Deadpool, nor does Darkseid – that was just hyperbolic promo from DC! I loved doing Doom Patrol but I did everything I wanted on the book (with the exception of an issue that was written especially for Brendan McCarthy but never drawn) and I'm unlikely to return to those characters."

saying "What happens when the World's Greatest Detective meets the Merc with a Mouth? Reality folds in on itself. Archetypes collide. Darkseid is. And, somewhere between Apokolips and Earth-TRN666, a sentient street named Danny hums show tunes about a crusading cape!". Grant clarified this however. "Danny the Street doesn't appear in Batman/Deadpool, nor does Darkseid – that was just hyperbolic promo from DC! I loved doing Doom Patrol but I did everything I wanted on the book (with the exception of an issue that was written especially for Brendan McCarthy but never drawn) and I'm unlikely to return to those characters." And going forward, "I have no idea who will draw Superman/Spider-Man, but I'm betting Dan Mora will be involved somewhere!" Grant and Dan created Klaus from Boom Studios together, remember…

DC MARVEL BATMAN DEADPOOL #1

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Dan Mora

THE MOMENT YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR! Written by Grant Morrison, Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, Joshua Williamson, Tom Taylor, Mariko Tamaki and G. Willow Wilson Art by Dan Mora, Hayden Sherman, Bruno Redondo, Amanda Conner and Denys Cowan The Dark Knight and the Merc with a Mouth team up for an adventure so mind-bending you'll think you're in a dream! Brought to you by legendary creators Grant Morrison and Dan Mora! And be sure not to miss these incredible extra stories: Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, and Joshua Williamson team up with Hayden Sherman for a magical Constantine/Doctor Strange tale! Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo bring you an epic Nightwing/Dick Grayson and Laura Kinney/Wolverine story! Mariko Tamaki and Amanda Conner smash Harley Quinn and the Hulk together! G. Willow Wilson and Denys Cowan tell an electrifying Static and Ms. Marvel yarn! $7.99 11/19/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!