Grant Morrison On Batman/Deadpool "Plot Need Not Be The Best Possible"

Grant Morrison On Batman/Deadpool Recalls "The Plot Need Not Be The Best Possible"

Grant Morrison writes about Batman/Deadpool on their Substack, specifically this panel and breaking it down. Including the graffiti on the wall, naming DC and Marvel characters who have breached the fourth wall…

Mr. REKOJ -the Joker – overwritten by LOKI

Zatanna

Ambush Bug

Ultra Comics

Jen Walters AKA She-Hulk

B (uddy) Baker AKA Animal Man

Rick Jones

Gwen (Poole) with a heart!

But what of the central graffiti, "The Plot Need Not Be The Best Possible…" Grant explains that it was "part of a correspondence between Dick Giordano and Jim Shooter in the early '80s – as reported in the foreword for JLA/AVENGERS from 2003/4, the last of the DC/Marvel crossovers, before the tradition was revived in 2025. The respective head honchos were discussing 1979's proposed JLA/Avengers crossover book to be written by Gerry Conway and drawn by George Perez… DC were fine with it but Marvel, and specifically Jim Shooter, was unhappy with Conway's plot, negotiations became quite heated and the original version of the book was never completed or published. However, Giordano's quote memorably continues '…IN ORDER TO BE A SUCCESSFUL BOOK.' We aim to please!" Lampshading the self-deprecation early in…

At the time, Marvel Age reported Jim Shooter's letter to Giordano from 1983, saying "I'm afraid that the first try at the Avengers/JLA plot isn't acceptable, or even close. The problems are many, but there's no point in listing them and getting bogged down in details because the whole thing just doesn't make sense. Why is any of this stuff happening (other than because the writer says it is) and why are all these people doing strange things? I find very few solid reasons or motives for the actions of the characters."

Jim Shooter recalled "I spoke by phone with Dick Giordano and confirmed that there would have to be a completely rewritten plot. Here's the part you don't know: Dick agreed with me that the plot was "garbage" and wasn't usable. He pleaded with me to let it go, to approve the plot anyway because he had major personality and political problems at his place involving Gerry, Len, George and factions loyal to same. A lot of animosity and jealousy, including hard feelings between Gerry and Len that would somehow be exacerbated if Gerry's plot was rejected. A "victory" for the Gerry-haters? I don't know. But, whatever his personnel problems were, the plot sucked and I wasn't about to approve it."

George Perez recalled " The plot was not perfect by any stretch of the imagination, but strictly as a visual story it had a hell of a lot of potential. When I was told that Jim Shooter had turned it down, it distressed me, but it was understandable."

And you can read that plot right here…

DC MARVEL BATMAN DEADPOOL #1

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Dan Mora

THE MOMENT YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR! Written by Grant Morrison, Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, Joshua Williamson, Tom Taylor, Mariko Tamaki and G. Willow Wilson Art by Dan Mora, Hayden Sherman, Bruno Redondo, Amanda Conner and Denys Cowan The Dark Knight and the Merc with a Mouth team up for an adventure so mind-bending you'll think you're in a dream! Brought to you by legendary creators Grant Morrison and Dan Mora! And be sure not to miss these incredible extra stories: Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, and Joshua Williamson team up with Hayden Sherman for a magical Constantine/Doctor Strange tale! Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo bring you an epic Nightwing/Dick Grayson and Laura Kinney/Wolverine story! Mariko Tamaki and Amanda Conner smash Harley Quinn and the Hulk together! G. Willow Wilson and Denys Cowan tell an electrifying Static and Ms. Marvel yarn! $7.99 11/19/2025

