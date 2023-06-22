Grant Morrison, Paul Cornell & Mark Russell in Ahoy September Solicits

Posted in: Ahoy, Comics | Tagged: ahoy comics, grant morrison, Mark Russell, paul cornell, September 2023, Solicits

Grant Morrison, Paul Cornell and Mark Russell kickoff the exquisite corpse of Project: Cryptid in Ahoy Comics' September 2023 solicits.

Grant Morrison, Paul Cornell and Mark Russell are kicking off the exquisite corpse of Project: Cryptid in Ahoy Comics' September 2023 solicits and solicitations, with PJ Holden and Jordie Perez, while Paul also writes Con & On drawn by Marika Cresta and Mark Russell brings Second Coming to an end with Richard Pace and Leonard Kirk.

PROJECT: CRYPTID

WRITER | PAUL CORNELL, MARK RUSSELL, GRANT MORRISON, ARTIST | PJ HOLDEN & JORDI PEREZ

COVER A | PJ HOLDEN & JORDI PEREZ, COVER B | TAKI SOMA

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $3.99, IN-STORE DATE | 9/6/2023, FOC DATE | 8/6/2023

New AHOY anthology series, featuring Bigfoot, Yetis, Nessies, Jersey Devils, and more! AHOY presents a deep dive into all things cryptid, legendary, tall tale, and fanciful, written by some of your favorite writers. Issue 1 features Mark Russell's Yeti and Paul Cornell's Mongolian Death Worm. Also: to celebrate AHOY's fifth anniversary, all books from Sep-Nov feature an epic multi-writer prose story—starting here, with a 6-page opening chapter by Grant Morrison!

BLACK'S MYTH: THE KEY TO HIS HEART #4

WRITER | ERIC PALICKI, ARTIST | WENDELL CAVALCANTI, COVER | LIANA KANGAS

B&W 32 PAGES | $3.99, IN-STORE DATE | 9/20/2023, FOC DATE | 8/20/2023

Everybody's making bad decisions! After Carly accidentally shoots her husband, werewolf detective Strummer

faces a grilling from L.A.'s finest. Meanwhile, in her quest to help Strummer, Claire makes some bad choices

that could turn her entire life upside down. Don't miss the penultimate issue! Featuring bonus stories and

illustrations, including a new chapter of AHOY'S fifth anniversary prose-story serial.

CON & ON #2

WRITER | PAUL CORNELL, ARTIST | MARIKA CRESTA

COVER A | PETER SNEJBJERG, COVER B | DANIEL SCHOENECK

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $3.99, IN-STORE DATE | 9/13/2023, FOC DATE | 8/13/2023

It's a new decade and a new comicon in the series that's "affectionate, pin-sharp and wickedly funny" about fans and creators (Mike Carey). As the bubble threatens to burst on Eddie's mainstream comics-writing stardom, Deja might be getting her first big break as an indie artist. Can changing fortunes revive their friendship? With bonus features, including a new chapter of the AHOY fifth anniversary prose serial.

SECOND COMING: TRINITY #6

WRITER | MARK RUSSELL. ARTIST | RICHARD PACE & LEONARD KIRK, COVER | RICHARD PACE

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 9/27/2023, FOC DATE | 8/27/2023

Heartbreaking final issue of the series that's "incredibly empathetic, thoughtful, and — in the right places —

deeply funny" (Comics Beat). Sheila and Sunstar must make some tough decisions, ones that will change not

only their lives but their son's life as well. It's never easy to say goodbye… Also featuring bonus stories and

illustrations, including a new chapter of the AHOY fifth anniversary prose serial.

SECOND COMING: TP TRINITY

WRITER | MARK RUSSELL, ARTIST | RICHARD PACE & LEONARD KIRK, COVER | RICHARD PACE

FULL COLOR | 160 PAGES | $19.99 IN-STORE DATE | 11/15/2023 FOC DATE | 8/13/2023

You welcomed Jesus with open arms in Second Coming. You marveled at his return in Second Coming: Only Begotten Son. Now the book that turned the comics industry upside-down with "quite a bit of humor…[and] a lot of heart"

(The New York Times) is back for its third act. Written and co-created by 2022 Eisner winner Mark Russell (Not All Robots, BILLIONAIRE ISLAND), Second Coming: Trinity finds Jesus Christ, the Son of God, tackling his biggest challenge in 2000 years: babysitting a child with super powers! Meanwhile, his roommate—the super- hero called Sunstar—faces his greatest enemy, and his own guilt, in a court of law. It's "The Nanny" meets The Bible—with a superpowered baby! Collects all six issues of the miniseries.

SNELSON: COMEDY ISDYING TP

WRITER | PAUL CONSTANT, ARTIST | FRED HARPER, COVER | FRED HARPER

FULL COLOR | 160 PAGES | $17.99 IN-STORE DATE | 9/6/2023 FOC DATE | 8/6/2023

In the 1990s, "edgy" standup comic MELVILLE SNELSON had it all—but twenty-five years later, his jokes come off as tired and offensive. Desperate for a comeback, Snelson sets out on tour with a group of young, socially conscious comedians. Can a '90s has-been hit the big time, or is Snelson about to be cancelled for good? A hilarious, definitely adult contemporary satire that mocks the dying breaths of white male entitlement. "The best satire in America is between these covers. So dark, so rich, and so beautifully, eerily rendered."—David Sedaris. "I love this book. I know this character. Wait — AM I this character?"—Patton Oswalt

AHOY Comics Celebrates Five Years With an Epic 13-Part Prose Serial!

THE ALL-STAR ANNUALLY CONVENING COZY DETECTIVES CLUB in PARTIALLY NAKED CAME THE CORPSE!

…is a thirteen-part epic that kicks off with an extra-long first installment by bestselling writer Grant Morrison, whose many works include JLA, New X-Men, and Green Lantern, and whose first novel Luda was published last year to great acclaim. The serial will debut in PROJECTCRYPTID #1, the first of AHOY's new fall titles, which will be available in stores on September 6th, 2023.

Over the following three months, PARTIALLY NAKED CAME THE CORPSE! will weave in and out of all AHOY's regular titles, including fifth anniversary specials and newly launched series. Writers include recent award-winners Mark Russell (SECOND COMING) and Alex Segura (Secret Identity), Marvel writer Torunn Grønbekk (Thor), plus a murderer's row of AHOY stars: Bryce Ingman, Carol Lay, Carrie Harris, Hanna Bahedry, Audrey Ryer, Kirk Vanderbeek, Lisa Jonte, Stuart Moore, and Kek-w. Jon Proctor's artwork will adorn each installment, beginning with this mind-blowing illustration. New chapters will appear in CON & ON #3 (September 13th), BLACK'S MYTH: THE KEY TO HIS HEART #4 (September 20th), and SECOND COMING: TRINITY #6 (September 27th), as well as all AHOY titles appearing in October and November. And it all begins with this ominous sentence:

"The facts in the case were all too obvious; this room was a place where Murder had strolled in like it owned the joint, pulled up a chair and made itself very much at home…"

In addition to top-quality story and art, AHOY Comics has become known for the short prose extras that run in the back of every title. Now, as part of our gala fifth anniversary, a baker's dozen of the comics award-winning comics industry's finest prose writers have combined to craft an epic serial that will run through the AHOY line this fall.

