Graveworms, A Horror Comics Debut From Rob Talbot At The Lakes

Graveworms, a horror comics debut from Rob Talbot, son of Bryan Talbot, at The Lakes International Comic Art Festival, or LICAF, this weekend

Article Summary Rob Talbot, son of Bryan Talbot, debuts as a horror comics creator with Graveworms at LICAF 2025.

Graveworms delivers 44 pages of chilling tales inspired by classic horror comics like EC and Creepshow.

This marks Rob Talbot’s first solo comic after a decade writing for top horror movie magazines.

The Lakes International Comic Art Festival takes place September 26-28, 2025 in Bowness-on-Windermere.

Stan Lee may have been one of the first successful nepo babies of comic books, hired by his uncle Marty Goodman, to work for Marvel Comics, but there have been plenty of notable ones over the years. John Romita Jr, son of John Romita Sr., Emma Kubert, daughter of Andy Kubert, niece of his brother Adam Kubert, both sons of Joe Kubert. Katie Kubert, also grandaughter of Joe Kubert. Josh Adams, son of Neal Adams. Leah and John Moore-Reppion, daughter and son-in-law of Alan Moore. Joe Hill, son of Stephen King. Sara Frazetta, granddaughter of Frank Frazetta. Jacob Phillips, son of Sean Phillips. And Emily Brook Millar, daughter of Mark Millar. Hey, even my own daughter drew a cover for Oddin's Eye from Bad Idea Comics. Well, now it's time to welcome another, with Rob Talbot, eldest son of Dr Bryan Talbot, and making his debut at the Lakes International Comic Art Festival this weekend with a new British horror comic book title, Graveworms.

"Making its awaited-by-nobody debut at the Lakes International Comic Art Festival this weekend, Rob Talbot's GraveWorms is a love letter to all the great – and even the not-so-great – horror comics of yore. Over 44 pages, horrible hosts 'The Baroness' and 'The Executioner' present four short, sharp shocks in the time-honoured EC / Creepshow fashion, with no small amount of bickering between themselves in the process. Monsters on the rampage, gateways to the beyond and the modern music industry laid bare are just a few things you can expect from this putrid pot-pourri. It's the first ever solo comic project from Rob, who spent a decade and a half writing for horror-ific movie fan organs like Scream, Diabolique and Starburst before deciding he'd actually quite like to create something of his own instead of constantly thinking and writing about other people's work. Recklessly not letting the fact that he hadn't drawn anything for over 20 years get in his way. The horrifying results speak for themselves! Dare ye enter the realm of… GraveWorms?"

The Lakes International Comic Art Festival, or LICAF, will return to Bowness-on-Windermere from Friday, the 26th of September until Sunday, the 28th of September 2025.

