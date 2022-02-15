Gossip: Massive DC Comics "Merger" To Be Announced?

DC Comics gossip? This needs a blast from the past, the Lying In The Gutters red traffic light symbol of old. Because a number of West Coast sources have woken up this morning to the word that something big is happening at Warners with DC Comics. Just no one is willing (or is entirely sure enough) to share details. Not with me at least. Not yet, I mean, do you blame them? I'll tell anyone. The only detail I have been able to ascertain is that it is a Merger. A merger with whom? No idea? Merging two divisions with Warners, such as DC and HBO? DC and CW as a saleable entity? DC and Consumer Products aligning finally? DC Comics and DC Film being merged into one operation? Selling off DC to Disney so they can merge it with Marvel? Absorbing another publisher already under Warners' ownership? No idea. Seriously, if I had any actual idea, I would tell you. As it is, I have to publish and hope that the very act of doing so encourages anyone who actually knows what is going on to contact me at richjohnston@gmail.com. Because that does sometimes work. The anonymity of all sources is always preserved, of course.

Founded by Major Malcolm Wheeler-Nicholson as National Allied Publications in 1934, the resulting company eventually known as DC Comics, was bought out by Kinney National Company in 1967. They also bought out Warner Bros in 1969, before Kinney National spun off its non-entertainment assets in 1972 and changed its name to Warner Communications Inc, including DC Comics. In 2015, DC Comics' offices in New York were closed and the company relocated to Warner's Burbank studios on the opposite coast. In June 2018, Time Warner was acquired by U.S. telecom company AT&T and renamed WarnerMedia, the former Time Inc. properties having been sold off to new owners. Last year, it was announced that AT&T was to merge WarnerMedia with Discovery, Inc, forming a publicly-traded company called Warner Bros. Discovery, that would be divided between its shareholders.

Could whatever is about to be announced be part of this plan? Something else entirely? Or are well-placed Hollywood types gossiping without merit? No idea. I look forward to finding out more today. Or not. But if true, no wonder Daniel Cherry III took this moment to jump to Adidas…