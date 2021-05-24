Green Arrow Stranded by Brendan Deneen & Bell Hosalla Moves to 2022

The Green Arrow Stranded graphic novel by Brendan Deneen and Bell Hosalla was intended to be published by DC Comics this summer. But for one reason or another (probably another), that's not happening. And it has now been rescheduled for the 1st of March, 2022.

Brendan Deneen is the author of novels The Ninth Circle and Chrysalis,, Night Night Groot for Marvel, and the upcoming Morbius novel from Marvel/Titan Books. Previous comics include Flash Gordon, Phoenix, Solarman, and Scatterbrain.

Following a plane crash on a deserted island, 13-year-old Oliver Queen must learn the skills he needs to survive and to protect his injured father. Ollie has always hated the idea of hunting, but his dad insisted they go on this trip with his business partner, Sebastian, and his son, Tyler. When Ollie fails to take a perfect shot, the teasing starts, and he wonders if his dad will ever be proud of him again. But just when he thought their trip couldn't get any worse, their private jet is struck by lightning and Ollie awakens to find himself stranded on a deserted island, with no idea what to do or where the other passengers might be–including his dad. He has never felt less sure of who he is…or if he will be able to hang on until help arrives. This fast-paced and suspenseful tale from writer Brendan Deneen and illustrator Bell Hosalla is sure to keep readers on the edge of their seat!

Here's a preview of the comic book from last year: