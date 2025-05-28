Green Goblin's Daddy Issues in Ultimate Spider-Man #17 (Spoilers)

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: ultimate, ultimate spider-man

Ultimate Green Goblin's Daddy Issues in Ultimate Spider-Man #17 by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto (Spoilers)

Man, everyone's a Mysterio these days. In the Ultimate Universe, at least. Last month, revealed as a group of individuals with a long history deep into the Ultimate Universe, it's not just Gwen Stacy who carries the dome head, cloak and sigil in Ultimate Spider-Man #17 by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto, published today…

Gwen Stacy… Robbie Robertson…

James Wesley, personal assistant of the Kingpin, has been for over a decade… Mysterios get everywhere. But as Harry Osborn, back from the dead, gets back into the Goblin suit, there's a certain AI that he had modelled on his father, which may lead to a certain Oedipal complex being triggered…

And with the Green Goblin teaming up with Gwen Stacy's Mysterio to take down, well, the system, he may not be the most supportive parental voice to have in your ear.

Especially when the lion's share of the work is being done by Mysterio… but does she have rocket launchers spurting out rockets? No, she doesn't. There are some things you have to get a man to do.

Ultimate Green Goblin's daddy issues, manifested in a literal voice which nags him. Man, these superhero types don't make it easy on themselves do they? At least he only has the weight of one man's expectations pressing down upon him, Ultimate Mysterio – whichever one you pick – has the weight of centuries of Illuminati types looking down, with the whole world at stake. You know, again. Ultimate Spider-Man #17 by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto is published today by Marvel Comics.

