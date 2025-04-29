Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: ultimate, ultimate spider-man

The Secret That Gwen Stacy Is, In Ultimate Spider-Man #16 (Spoilers)

The secret that Gwen Stacy is, in Ultimate Spider-Man #16 (Spoilers - no, seriously, these are big Spoilers)

Quite a few people are rather upset that Mary Jane Watson is the new host of the Venom symbiote over in All-New Venom. I'm not, I think it works rather well, given the events of Venom War that reconciled the two. And adding a wrinkle or three into the Peter Parker/Mary Jane relationship, in that the Venom host wants both of them. And also really doesn't like Mary Jane's current boyfriend, Paul Rabin. While Eddie Brock has now gone off with a child of Venom, Carnage. It will make any upcoming Spider-Man/Venom/Carnage crossover a little more interesting…

But then the question may also be asked about how will readers react to the treatment of Gwen Stacy in tomorrow's Ultimate Spider-Man #16 from Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto. We already talked about Gwen Stacy becoming aware of the true history of this new Ultimate Universe and the role of The Maker. As part of a family legacy of those delving into the origins of their universe, all wearing robes.

But those robes are purple, folks. "For the greater good". And they come with some rather familiar headgear.

She has a fishbowl view of the Ultimate Universe. One of five of them.

They are Mysterio. She is Mysterio. she is Ultimate Mysterio in the Ultimate Universe. How will this go down do you think? And just in case, you thought she was kidding….

Ultimate Spider-Man #16 from Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto is published tomorrow by Marvel Comics. And Ultimate Gwen Stacy will never be the same again, folks.

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #16

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Marco Checchetto

THE SECRET ORIGIN OF MYSTERIO!

Even Kingpin knows little about the criminal in the smoky helmet…but Spider-Man's about to learn more than he bargained for!

RATED T In Shops: Apr 30, 2025 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!