Green Hornet: One Night in Bangkok #1 Preview: Never Trust a Snake A new villain is impersonating the Green Hornet in this preview of Green Hornet: One Night in Bangkok #1... that is, before he tries to kill him!

This week we're previewing Green Hornet: One Night in Bangkok #1, and this preview promises to take us on a wild ride. A new villain is impersonating the Green Hornet in this preview of Green Hornet: One Night in Bangkok #1… that is, before he tries to kill him!

GREEN HORNET: ONE NIGHT IN BANGKOK #1

DYNAMITE

NOV220646

NOV220647 – GREEN HORNET ONE NIGHT BANGKOK ONE SHOT CVR B JOHNSON – $4.99

NOV220648 – GREEN HORNET ONE NIGHT BANGKOK ONE SHOT CVR C WAGNER – $4.99

(W) Shannon Denton (A) Jethro Morales (CA) Dan Panosian

The Green Hornet returns in the all-new epic "One Night in Bangkok"! The son of a criminal the Green Hornet once sent to prison has grown up vowing vengeance on the costumed crime-fighter – and with the training of the world's foremost assassin, the man now known only as Snake will at last have his revenge! Descending on Century City, Snake sets out on a bloody campaign to decimate the criminal population – all in the name of the Green Hornet. It's up to the Green Hornet to leap into action, salvage his reputation, and confront Snake before more lives are lost. Television, comics, and videogame writer Shannon Denton teams up with artist Jethro Morales (Sheena, Queen of the Jungle) for this fast-paced epic that brings back one of the greatest action heroes of all time – the Green Hornet!

In Shops: 1/25/2023

SRP: $4.99

