Green Lantern Enemy Sinestro's First Appearance On Auction

Green Lantern keys are hopping these days, as they have been since Geoff Johns revamped the character a little over a decade ago. Part of that was putting baddie and former Lantern at the center of the bigger Lantern universe, creating his own corps and becoming one of the most feared villains in the DC Universe period. Up for auction right now on ComicConnect, part of Event Auction #43, is Sinestro's debut in Green Lantern #7 from 1961. This is a nice copy, CGC graded 4.5 and very affordable for such a big key book. It currently sits at $250, way lower than it would usually go for in a higher grade. You can check out the book below.

Green Lantern Takes A Back Seat To Sinestro Sometimes

"Off-white pages, origin, and 1st app. Sinestro. Although he is not featured on the cover of this issue, Green Lantern #7 contains the first appearance of Hal Jordan's nemesis, Sinestro. Granted similar powers to the Lantern, the character was conceived as a red-skinned being from the planet Korugar, who acquired powers which he then used to enslave his people, thereby becoming basically the opposite of the Green Lantern, and going on to enjoy a long career in villainy that lasts into the modern-day. The cover story concerns Sinestro's kidnapping of an entire town and transporting them to Qward in an attempt to defeat Hal Jordan, who thwarts Sinestro and the Weaponers of Qward with a simple manipulation of a clock. This comic is a favorite of Green Lantern fans as it launched one of the most popular characters in the franchise and helped flesh out the ever-expanding universe of the GL mythos."

Again, this is part of ComicConnect's Event Auction #43, and this book is taking bids until later today. Do not miss out on a chance to add a great DC Comics key at a great price. Go here for more details and to place a bid, and then while there, check out the other auctions currently going on.