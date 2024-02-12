Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: captain america, greg capullo, nick fury, tom brevoort, wolverine

Greg Capullo Now Drawing Colossus Of The X-Men For Marvel Comics

Greg Capullo is now drawing Colossus of the X-Men for his upcoming Marvel Comics project, as well as Nick Fury, Captain America and Wolverine

Article Summary Greg Capullo teases Marvel project featuring Colossus, Wolverine, and more.

Speculation arises on Capullo's role in Marvel's X-Men relaunch.

Artist reflects on past works with DC and creator-owned successes.

Capullo's excitement for Marvel return palpable in Instagram posts.

Greg Capullo has continued to post panels from his upcoming Marvel Comics project, initially thought to be a new Wolverine book, though Capullo has pushed back on that. He writes on Instagram, "This story is HUGE! Having a f'king blast working at Marvel! All my favorite characters and a story that is 🔥 I can't wait for you guys to see! Are we having fun yet? Yes. Yes we are" As for his OG Nick Fury, "First double page spread of the year is done. One panel teaser " and as for Dum Dum Duggan, "Love drawing these kind of characters-more so than heroes!"

The appearance of Colossus, as well as Wolverine teases from before, as well as including Jonathan Hickman characters from the Savage Land has led some to wonder if Greg Capullo is drawing the X-Men relaunch under Executive Editor Tom Brevoort. But there does seem to be a little too much classic Captain America, Nick Fury and SHIELD for that.

We will, of course, continue to read along, as well as anticipate Greg Capulo's third Creech volume, which he is drawing alongside the new Marvel comic book.

Marvel Comics is relaunching their X-Men line in July under new Group Editor Tom Brevoort, could this be part of it? Or is it a Howling Commandos thing? Or something completely different? Marvel Comics' May 2024 solicits aren't that far away right now…

Tom Brevoort posts to his own Substack, that; "Also this past week, as we begin to get into the genuine hammer-and-nails portion of creating the new X-Line, I whipped together and posted the following sign on my office door, in compliance with all safety regulations. In retrospect, that probably should have been CAUTION rather than WARNING. Oh well, too late now."

Back in 2011, Greg Capullo was given the choice to draw Wolverine at Marvel or to draw Batman at DC Comics. He made the switch to DC with the New 52, written by Scott Snyder. At DC, he also worked on Batman: Last Knight On Earth, Metal and Death Metal to follow, and the Mark Millar book Reborn from Netflix and Image Comics. Greg Capullo used to work for Marvel on comics such as Quasar and X-Force, before his own creator-owned comic The Creech and drawing Todd McFarlane books such as Spawn, Angela, Sam & Twitch, and Haunt, as well as We Have Demons with Scott Snyder for ComiXology.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!