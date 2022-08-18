Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Gets One-Shot from Marvel

This November, Marvel Comics will publish Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind #1, a one-shot comic based on the theme park ride based on the movies based on the comics. Or, in other words, our old friend, the comic book industry mascot, the ouroboros, is eating its own tail once again.

Revealed in Marvel's November solicitations, the one-shot will be written by Kevin Shinick with art by Gerardo Sandoval and a cover by Paco "Funky Cold" Medina. According to the solicit, in Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind #1, Star-Lord is working for The Worldmind, gathering data on Earth, but this provides a Celestial to put in motion a plan to eradicate the human race. No details are provided on what the plan consists of, but if we had to guess, the Celestial probably invented NFTs.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind #1 will be in stores in November. If you preorder it now, you'll have it in just about the same amount of time it would take to wait in line for the ride at Epcot in Disney World. The comic will be 32 pages long and cost $3.99. Check out the solicit for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind #1 below, and peruse the full Marvel November 2022 solicitations here.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY: COSMIC REWIND #1

Kevin Shinick (W) • Gerardo Sandoval (A) • COVER BY Paco Medina

The Worldmind is collecting data for the new Xandar pavilion on Terra and who knows Earth better than Peter Quill? (Probably…a lot of people…but definitely not the other Guardians!) What Star-Lord doesn't know, is that a Celestial has been watching and waiting for the Guardians of the Galaxy to be distracted to begin his plan to wipe humanity from existence.

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$3.99