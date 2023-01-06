Guardians Of The Galaxy's Grootfall Gets Western & Barbarian Looks

Marvel has released more teasers for Grootfall to be published in April, a month ahead of the release of the new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 movie from writer/director James Gunn.

It depicts a number of the Guardians Of The Galaxy, Nebula, Gamora, Starlord, Mantis and Drax The Destroyer in pulp looks, from Western gunslinger, to Hyborian barbarians, to samurai swordbearers to cyborg warriors and ninja gimps. But no Groot. Or Rocket for that matter.

A threequel to Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and the 32nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it will also have to take into account the Avengers and Thor movies, as well as the Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special and will star Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Will Poulter, Elizabeth Debicki, Sylvester Stallone, Sean Gunn, Maria Bakalova, and Chukwudi Iwuji. We have been told that the film will see "the Guardians embark on a mission to defend the universe and protect one of their own."

The trailer indicated that this might be Rocket, returning to the Halfworld that created him, as the comic books retconned Rocket's origin for a third time, potentially to align it with the upcoming movie. Might it also lead to a new take on Rocket Raccoon or the Guardians in comic book form as well?

Because "we are Groot". If Groot falls, do we all fall?

Groot was created by Stan Lee, Larry Lieber and Jack Kirby for Tales to Astonish #13 in 1960 as an extraterrestrial, sentient tree-like creature, that captured humans for experimentation. It would be almost fifty years until he returned as a character in the Marvel cosmic storyline as a hero in the Marvel comic event Annihilation: Conquest from Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning, and would then appear as one of the Guardians of the Galaxy in the comic book. It was this that led him to be picked up by the MCU for the Guardians movies, played by Vin Diesel, though I'm told they have been using old recordings of the character saying "I Am Groot" for recent projects, and have been humouring Vin for quite some time…