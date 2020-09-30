Gunslinger Spawn and Ninja Spawn On Covers Of #310… But That's All

He may be on the cover of Spawn #310, which caused all sorts of folks to go all-of-a-quiver. But that's where Gunslinger Spawn stays. Not even a Ninja Spawn either. Unless he is hiding in plain sight.

I hope 120,000 people aren't disappointed. Instead, the insides continue the tale of a world beset with a mysterious virus, looking at the people trying to cure it. I wonder where Todd McFarlane got that idea from? And we meet those who are working on a vaccine in Holland – and who succeed, somehow, without any trials on a human population. Which is handy.

Not that everyone will believe it. The three talking media heads are ever-present, as they have been for almost thirty years now, and Brock 'The Shock' Fennel who was exposed as a demon in recent issues, is doubling down that people shouldn't take this vaccine. Or wear masks. And that the whole thing is a conspiracy., Which, to be fair, in the Spawn universe it very well may be.

If your neighbours are acting normally, don't trust them, it's a sign they have been cloned? To be honest, that's not the most whackdoodle concept you've been confronted with in recent months, is it?

"The STORM… begins." SPAWN is on the hunt for someone, or something, insidious! Demons hiding among humans! Secret dealings with Big-Pharma! Dark plans are about to be exposed! There is a STORM coming, and SPAWN is at its center. TODD McFARLANE and JIM MUNIZ weave a dark and disturbing tale!In Shops: Sep 30, 2020SRP: $2.99

