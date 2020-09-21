Next Week's Spawn #310 Has Orders Of 120,000 Copies

Bleeding Cool has been pointing out a new jump in appreciation of the comic book Spawn by retailers and readers coming out of lockdown. With Todd McFarlane returning to draw the comic as well as write it, hitting issue #300 and more, back issues soaring in value and more discussion of an upcoming Blumhouse movie in the works, we reported a 25% increase in orders from Spawn #308 to #309 and then that Spawn #309 orders totalled an impressive 70,000… but continuing increases in advance reorders saw the upcoming issue Spawn #310 jump to over 100,000 copies ordered.

But now Todd McFarlane tells me that Spawn #310 sales jumped 167% from their original orders of issue #309, not including the 18,000 re-orders. That puts the print run at over 120,000, including the incentive books.

He also tells me "Someone has definitely put something into the drinking water. Or, perhaps it is just the looooong delayed reaction of your wonderful pin-up all those years ago."

It's true, I had a Spawn pin-up published in Spawn #10 when I was nineteen. Glad to see that, three hundred issues, it is finally having an effect. Spawn #310 will be out next week, published by Image Comics. All one hundred and twenty thousand copies of it. I guess that means that you should be able to find copies of it around the place in one form or other. Having a three dollar price point probably continues to help too.

SPAWN #310 CVR A MATTINA (RES)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL200231

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Jim Muniz (CA) Francesco Mattina

"The STORM… begins."

SPAWN is on the hunt for someone, or something, insidious! Demons hiding among humans! Secret dealings with Big-Pharma! Dark plans are about to be exposed! There is a STORM coming, and SPAWN is at its center.

TODD McFARLANE and JIM MUNIZ weave a dark and disturbing tale! In Shops: Sep 30, 2020 SRP: $2.99