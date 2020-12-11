HaHaHaHaHaHaHa – Thank FOC It's Friday, 11th December 2020

Thank FOC It's Friday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors. And no Lunar as well. Not UCS anymore though. Of course, in these times, so much of this is up in the air. There's a lot of product coming through that needs adjusting. Because this represents the comic book industry returning to comic book stores en masse…

Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final chance for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOCing today?

The BPRD: Better The Devil You Know Omnibus is getting resolicited.

The Neil Gaiman/P Craig Russell Norse Mythology is also up to weight down your shelves.

Talking of which, IDW has the Jim Lee X-Men Artist Edition which is looking even better and heavier than usual. Been a very long time coming

Marvel has the Jack Kirby War And Romance hardcover to join in the game. And the Ka-Zar Savage Omnibus too. And the Kull Savage Omnibus.

Image Comics has the launch of the new clown comic, Haha #1 from W. Maxwell Price and Vanesa R. Del Rey. The new Ice Cream Man starts here.

and Brandon Graham's Rain Like Hammers.

How did Home Sick Pilots, Expanse and Black Cat #1 do? #2 are up.

Savage Dragon #256 is the four-to-the-power-of-four issue with zombies!

Marvel is launching Iron Fist: Heart of Dragon #1.

King In Black #3 is up. Has anyone noticed that little series?

Maestro War And Pax #1 is coming from Marvel after the recent Maestro series did even better than they thought.

AWA is launching both Mann's World and the Resistance Reborns One-Shot.

Saladin Ahmed and Sami Kivela are launching Abbott 1973 from Boom Studios. Will this follow other recent patterns?

Humanoids are launching the serialisation of Space Bastards #1.

Scout's Honor #1 from David Pepose and Luca Casalanguida is launching from AfterShock Comics too.

While DC has more Future State to push, including launches of Catwoman, Immortal Wonder Woman, Nightwing, Shazam, Worlds At War and the second issue of The Next Batman.

What's on your FOC?

