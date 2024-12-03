Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: bad idea, hero trade

Hank Howard Bad Idea Collection Includes Unseen Hero Trade Crossover

Hank Howard, Pizza Detective Collection now includes the unseen two part crossover with The Hero Trade... another Bad Idea

Bad Idea Comics is collecting their Hank Howard, Pizza Detective stories in a crowdfunded collection, and are including an unseen The Hero Trade and Hank Howard, Pizza Detective crossover. Bad Idea's first such event, in two parts by Matt Kindt and Robert Venditti, crossing over their respective comic books with artist David Lapham who has drawn both… so making those who have the original issues by an expensive collection of comics they already own, just to get these stories. Bad Idea to live up to their name again.

"Hank Howard thought he'd seen it all—until Mary Janacek came along. Big Caligula's Pizza's star delivery driver has a perfect track record: always on time, pizzas piping hot, and glowing customer reviews. Too perfect, if you ask Hank. There's something… off. Determined to expose the truth, Hank sets up a stakeout for her next delivery. When she's a no-show, he's ready to watch her perfect record crumble. But just as the clock strikes zero—BOOM!—Mary arrives in a blur. Pizzas in hand, smile on her face. Hank's jaw hits the floor. One moment she wasn't there; the next, she's standing at the front door, like she teleported straight out of thin air. That's when it clicks. Mary Janacek isn't just a delivery driver—she's superhuman. But what's her game? As Hank digs deeper, he uncovers a shadowy web of murder, deception, and a conspiracy so twisted it begins with blood raining from the sky and ends with… well, let's just say someone's getting an ice pick shoved where the sun don't shine and a severed pecker is making its way to La Cinq Magnifique's doorstep. Introducing, a brand-new hero to the HERO TRADE pantheon — THRUSH — and smashing together two of BAD IDEA's most popular mythologies for the first time, this soon to be legendary tale is part of the upcoming, can't miss, HANK HOWARD hardcover. Secure your copy when the Robert Venditti & David Lapham: HANK HOWARD, PIZZA DETECTIVE campaign goes live in just a few days."

Of course, it won;t come cheap. The story is an extra in the upcoming crowdfunded Hank Howard, Pizza Detective Complete Hardcover Collection which "features every Hank Howard story released to date plus over 200 pages of brand-new stories including:

HANK HOWARD in THE TWO HOLLYWOODS

HANK HOWARD in A SLICE OF LIFE

HANK HOWARD in THE DOUBLE DEAL

HANK HOWARD in THE INSIDE JOB

And now, THE HERO TRADE x HANK HOWARD parts one & two

