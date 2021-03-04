Hannibal Tabu and Quinn McGowan's Project: Wildfire From Second Sight

Hannibal Tabu, the senior comic book reviewer for Bleeding Cool, has just signed his latest comic book deal with Second Sight Publishing for Quinn McGowan's new comic book, Project: Wildfire.

The series follows the adventures of Will Watson the 3rd, a college sophomore who volunteered for a medical experiment to help pay for his tuition and books. The other test subjects died, and Watson emerged nearly invulnerable, able to fly and shoot bursts of concussive superheated plasma from his hands and sense the presence of victims of the Wildfire Contagion, which turns everyday people into gigantic kaiju, often threatening the city and its citizens.

Project Wildfire #1 will be in this September's issue of Diamond Previews, for publication in November 2021, featuring a story of Wildfire finding out that his world of fighting monsters might be more complex than he anticipates as he meets Sergeant Michael Marsden … his predecessor.

"Project Wildfire means a lot to me," said McGowan. "The lead character is named after my grandfather, who had me watching his favorite wrestler Tommy Rich every weekend. Faze, the main heroine in the book, is patterned after my wife. There's a lot of Orange Mound and the city Hannibal and I call home as a character in the book."

"Quinn and I already know the last page of this book," Tabu said, "and working steadily towards that end gives us a certainty that we enjoy. We have updated covers from storyboard artist Jeremy Simser coming up, he did WandaVision and the second Dr. Strange and a lot more. We have another cover from Marvel and DC artist Ray-Anthony Height and so many surprises. Quinn dropped some work on Disney+'s Flora & Ulysses. We hope to show you how deep the rabbit hole goes."

"We couldn't be happier to bring Project Wildfire to Second Sight," said Second Sight CEO Bradley Golden. "I've been a fan of this project for some time, Quinn's an amazing artist and I even have the Watson & Holmes book Hannibal did with Steven Grant!"

"It's important to all of us that we're all Black men from the south," said Second Sight publishing manager Marcus H. Roberts. "People like to say that Black people can't work together. I can work with anybody, we wanna show what we can do."

Hannibal Tabu was also the winner of the 2012 Top Cow Talent Hunt, writer of New Money for Canon Comics, Waso: Will To Power for Stranger Comics, four issues of Project: Wildfire for Legends Press, three issues of Menthu for Hometown Studios and co-writer of an issue of Watson & Holmes (alongside 2 Guns writer Steven Grant) for New Paradigm Studios. In 2015, he wrote the Aspen Sourcebooks for the makers of Fathom, Soulfire and Executive Assistant Iris.

Quinn McGowan (known to friends as "The Mighty Quinn," "TattQ" or "Quotable Quinn McGowan") is a comic book creator, licensed tattoo artist, visual artist and performer with the Memphis-based hip hop group the Iron Mic Coalition (IMC). His visual mediums include body art, digital art, paint and his first love, comic art. He is the creator of Project: Wildfire, was the artist responsible for Heroes International, and half of the duo responsible for the upcoming comic Wild Kingdoms: WarBear vs. BattleBunny, while also providing the cover for Menthu: The Anger of Angels. Marcus H. Roberts.