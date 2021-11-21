Harbinger #5 and Shadowman #6 in Valiant February 2022 Solicitations

Valiant Entertainment has their February 2022 solicits and solicitations, sans imaged because they didn't get them to Diamond before the ransomware attack, but we grabbed the Shadowman By Delano And Adlard cover from Amazon.

HARBINGER (2021) #5 CVR A RODRIGUEZ

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

DEC211915

DEC211916 – HARBINGER (2021) #5 CVR B GOODHART – 3.99

DEC211917 – HARBINGER (2021) #5 CVR C PRE-ORDER BUNDLE ED – 3.99

(W) Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly (A / CA) Robbi Rodriguez

"MIND-BLOWING FEELS LIKE AN UNDERSTATEMENT" – FORTRESS OF SOLITUDE

Peter tries to protect Psiot City and encounters a terrifying nightmare monster that

seems hauntingly familiar.

Featuring FAITH!

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99 SHADOWMAN (2020) #6 CVR A HUNT

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

DEC211918

DEC211919 – SHADOWMAN (2020) #6 CVR B GORHAM – 3.99

DEC211920 – SHADOWMAN (2020) #6 CVR C PRE-ORDER BUNDLE ED – 3.99

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Pedro Andreo (CA) Jon Davis-Hunt

When the horrors from the Deadside spill into the world of the living, Shadowman is

going to need some back up…

…PUNK MAMBO returns!

In Shops: Feb 16, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SHADOWMAN BY DELANO & ADLARD TP

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

DEC211921

(W) Jamie Delano (A) Charlie Adlard (CA) Ashley Wood

From horror icons Jamie Delano (Hellblazer) and Charlie Adlard (The Walking Dead) comes a chilling volume that will take New Orleans' nighttime guardian all the way to Hell and back!

There's a dead man walking the streets of the Big Easy, looking for vengeance: Jack Boniface, once the guardian of the night called Shadowman. Who does he want to kill? The new Shadowman: Zero – hitman, killer, a guy with a past and the power of the dead.

Collecting SHADOWMAN (1997) #5-15.

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

SRP: 24.99