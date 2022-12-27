Harley Quinn #25 Preview: Crisis of Infinite Harleys

Every week, Bleeding Cool brings comic book fans the best previews of the upcoming week's releases. This week, we take a look at the upcoming Harley Quinn #25 from DC Comics, in stores Tuesday. Multiversal Harley Quinns battle each other in this preview of Harley Quinn #25, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics. Joining me this week is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. Let's hope it doesn't try to take over the world this time as it shares its thoughts on this preview.

HARLEY QUINN #25

DC Comics

1022DC175

1022DC176 – Harley Quinn #25 Francesco Mattina Cover – $5.99

1022DC177 – Harley Quinn #25 Al Kaplan Cover – $5.99

0922DC860 – Harley Quinn #25 Kael Ngu Cover – $5.99

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Matteo Lolli (CA) Jonboy Meyers

There can be only one Harley Quinn…or, ya know, maybe like 100? The Multiverse is a strange place. Old Lady Harley, Harley Who Laughs, Harley who joined a bowling league in Indiana for the free chicken wings…we've got the whole gang together and we're ready to put the fun in this Multiversal murder mystery, and maybe also cause more murder with a side of mayhem. Join the team for an epic 25th issue of Harley Quinn!

In Shops: 12/27/2022

SRP: $4.99

