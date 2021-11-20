Harley Quinn #9 Preview: The Fear State Was Inside Us All Along

Friday night is upon us once again, and that means it's time for another round of Friday Night Previews, the Bleeding Cool feature where we goose our article quota by auto-generating these mostly complete previews articles and then finish them off with a clickbait headline and a sentence or two of SEO-keyword-rich snarky commentary to ensure that these previews of Marvel and DC comics rank highly in your search results. Just like mom used to make them! Harley Quinn #9 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and, surprise, it's another Fear State crossover. Harley and Ivy discuss their fears in this preview, but do you know what our fear is? A crossover event that never seems to end. Terrifying! Check out the preview below.

HARLEY QUINN #9

DC Comics

0921DC021

0921DC022 – HARLEY QUINN #9 CVR B DERRICK CHEW CARD STOCK VAR (FEAR STATE) – $4.99

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A/CA) Riley Rossmo

Harley Quinn here, reporting live from Fear State! And let me just say…I've jumped outta airplanes, faced down the baddest criminals in Gotham, thrown punches at Batman, and filed my own taxes without instructions from the IRS, but reuniting with Poison Ivy to try to save all of Gotham…? Let's just say I've got a little anxiety. I'm only one well-dressed and overly verbal former psychologist turned heroic clown, after all. Which is why I've teamed with the Gotham City Sirens to take down Scarecrow and…wait…why is Keepsake here? This couldn't just be an easy, straightforward mission, could it? I blame the writer…

In Shops: 11/23/2021

SRP: $3.99

