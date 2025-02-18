Harley Quinn/Elvira Crossover Comic by Amanda Conner & Jimmy Palmiotti

Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: elvira, harley quinn

A Harley Quinn/Elvira crossover comic coming, by Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti from DC Comics/Dynamite Entertainment

Dynamite Entertainment is publishing a Harley Quinn/Elvira: Mistress Of The Dark comic book series, that apparently DC Comics suggested. And both publishers wanted Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti as the writing team from the get go, both approved by Elvira actress Casandra Peterson. No artist has yet been named, but there is a cover by Amanda Conner…

"Dynamite Entertainment, DC, and Queen "B" Productions today announced an incredible crossover set to be the perfect match of two of the most beloved and provocative women in fiction, as the one and only cupid of crime, Harley Quinn, will meet the maven of the macabre, Elvira, in an upcoming comic book series! This extraordinary collaboration has been championed by all involved—including Elvira herself—resulting in a mashup between two pop culture icons that fans will be sure to adore. More information will come as the project develops, but it can be confirmed that Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti will be writing the story. The power couple's creative tenure crafting the misadventures of Harley Quinn from 2013 to 2018 added countless elements to the character, and brought in a new era of fans, while setting the blueprint for many of her interpretations since.

"What do you get when you slam a Maid of Mischief and a Mistress of the Dark together?" asked Amanda Conner. "Sheer chaos, escapades and fun! Holee pandemolee, who WOULDN'T wanna see the Vivacious Elvira and the Hijinky Harley Quinn get together for a bunch of wisecracking and clowning around? And a bit of naughtiness. Okay. Maybe a lot. I can't wait to work on this book!"

Jimmy Palmiotti added, "We are super excited to not only revisit our lovely Harley Quinn and her gang in Coney Island, but it seems like a match made in heaven… or hell, having the ever stunning Elvira, Mistress of the Dark along for the ride in this team-up to end all team-ups. We are talking ICONS here! This is one of those circumstances where the characters have so much in common that the books almost write themselves. The trouble these two are going to be getting in will be epic!"

"Recently I've gotten the chance to have my Elvira character crossover with some other icons of horror and even personal friends of mine, like H.P. Lovecraft and Vincent Price," shared Cassandra Peterson, the voice and visage behind the Mistress of the Dark. "My fiendish fans may recall that my entry to comics was with DC, and it's exciting to be working with them again, and with one of their most revered characters. There are few who can match my charisma and appeal, but Harley is up there!"

Dynamite CEO and Publisher Nick Barrucci added, "This is such a great story, we had to bring the best creators on board for this historic team-up and crossover. Amanda and Jimmy are some of my closest friends in this industry, and we've loved working with them at Dynamite. Their work with Harley is so beloved as well, so it's just a perfect project all around. We're excited to share more with fans as it comes together."