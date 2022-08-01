Harley Quinn Writer Tee Franklin Receives $50,000 Disability Grant

Tee Franklin, writer of the Harley Quinn: The Animated Series comic book, and now the TV series, is among the second class of disability futures fellows awarded a $50,000 grant by the Ford Foundation and Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.

She joins filmmaker Nasreen Alkhateeb, activist and historian Corbett Joan O'Toole, actor and filmmaker Dickie Hearts, choreographer Antoine Hunter, also known as Purple Fire Crow, actor Alexandria Wailes, composer and poet JJJJJerome Ellis and journalist and editor Wendy Lu in receipt of a grant given to twenty disabled American. artists, filmmakers and journalists by the arts funding group United States Artists. The awards are chosen by advisers who are also disabled artists, and granted to both emerging and established recipients.

Tee Franklin has inappropriate sinus tachycardia, neuropathy, degenerative disc disease and fibromyalgia, she uses a wheelchair and is bedridden. It was only a year ago that Tee Franklin was asking people to vote for her Madame Xanadu project in the DC Round Robin competition so that she could pay for her heart medication. She didn't win, but her work on Harley Quinn at DC and Warner Bros has been prominent in sales, hit headlines and won her industry accolades, since.

Tee Franklin is also known for writing the Bingo Love graphic novel published by Image Comics as well as its thematic follow-up, Jook Joint, writing for the comic Nailbiter, creating new characters for Archie Comics, and DC Comics anthologies such as 'Tis The Season To Be Freezin'.

The Ford and Mellon Foundations are planning to invite fellows to a networking retreat in 2024, and a symposium in 2025. The next Harley Quinn comic written by Tee Franklin is the upcoming Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: The Real Sidekicks Of New Gotham Special at the end of the month.

What happens when writers from Harley Quinn the TV show and Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: The Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour the comic book get together and swap stories from New Gotham? Absolute mayhem, that's what! Follow what happened to some of your favorite Gotham sidekicks on Tawny Young's new trash-tastic daytime talk show and watch the chairs fly as they spill the tea! Guest-starring Clayface, Batgirl, Frank the Plant, and Harley Quinn's worst sidekick…The Joker!In Shops: Aug 30, 2022

SRP: $9.99